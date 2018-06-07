Rangers sign Daniels to multi-year extension to remain GM

The Texas Rangers announced via email Thursday morning that they have signed general manager Jon Daniels to a multi-year contract extension.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is expected that the new deal will take Daniels through 2020, the first season at Globe Life Field. The extension comes with the Rangers in the midst of one of their worst seasons since 2007. The Rangers finished 2017 with a record below .500.
Daniels is in his 13th season.
Here's a statement from Rangers co-chairman and general partner Ray Davis:
"Coming into this season, extending Jon Daniels’ contract was a priority for us. His track record demonstrates clearly that he is the right person to lead the Rangers back to contending for championships once again. Over the last decade, the Rangers have the fifth best winning percentage in the major leagues and have gone to the playoffs five times in a period of success unsurpassed in franchise history.
"Our ownership group trusts Jon’s judgment and respects his experience and skill as well as that of his baseball operations leadership team. Their approach to building the roster includes creatively exploring every avenue to improve the ballclub and our farm system. The quality of the player development operation they have built is respected throughout Major League Baseball. Jon and his group understand the challenges ahead and are working diligently to build a major league team that will be competitive for years to come. We are fortunate to have Jon leading our baseball operations as we enter into what will be a very exciting time for the Texas Rangers franchise."
