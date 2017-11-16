Rangers planning to offer contract extension to Daniels

Jon Daniels said last month that he wasn’t worried about entering the final year of his contract as Texas Rangers general manager. He must have known something and chosen to keep it to himself.

Sources said that Daniels “isn’t going anywhere” and suggested that a multi-year extension has been discussed and is possibly being negotiated. At the very least, ownership is planning to extend Daniels’ deal.

Rangers co-chairman and managing partner Ray Davis, attending the quarterly MLB owners meetings, declined comment Wednesday. So did Daniels, as he closed out the annual GM meetings.

Daniels is the second-longest tenured general manager in baseball after being hired after the 2005 season. A new extension would be his fifth since replacing John Hart and the fourth following a losing season.

His current extension was signed in November 2014, and last month Daniels said that he isn’t interested in finding another job.

“We’ve got unfinished business here,” he said. “I genuinely love the people I work with, and ownership has treated me great. They give us resources to work with.

“My family — I’ve got three kids born here — this is home for us. I’m excited about the talent we’ve got coming. I’m excited about the challenge ahead of us. I’m excited about the new ballpark. I have no desire to go anywhere. That really doesn’t appeal to me.”

Under Daniels, the Rangers have won the American League West four times, gone to the playoffs five times and played a tiebreaker for a playoff spot once. All six of those instances have come since 2010, the first of two straight seasons the Rangers went to the World Series.

The only AL team with more wins the past eight seasons than the 698 posted by the Rangers is the New York Yankees, who have won 718 games.