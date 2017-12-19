Daniels, Darvish to meet ... for dinner?

A rundown of a strange Tuesday with the Texas Rangers:
▪ It was announced that one of the five pitchers in their starting rotation and one of the four left-handers, Martin Perez, is likely to miss the first month of the season after breaking his non-throwing elbow while diving out of the way of a potentially startled Venezuelan bull.
No bull.
▪ After revealing Perez’s injuries woes, general manager Jon Daniels said that there is no meeting scheduled with free-agent right-hander Yu Darvish, who met with the Chicago Cubs on Monday and reportedly has a meeting Tuesday with the Houston Astros.
▪ Around dinnertime, a tweet surfaced that the next team Darvish would meet with is the Rangers.
(Just wait for the punch line/explanation from a source.)
▪ The Rangers aren’t meeting with Darvish, but Daniels is. The source said that the GM and the No. 1 available pitcher will meet this week in Dallas for dinner. And the kicker is that Darvish confirmed it on Twitter, and even said it would be Wednesday.
No business will be discussed, formally. Darvish’s agent, Joel Wolfe, won’t be present. Daniels isn’t bringing an agenda or his copy of Sweet Talking 101.
Just a couple guys hanging out at a ritzy restaurant for yuks and to catch up on old times.
Showing photos of the kiddos.
Laughing about that one time in New York.
Returning to Darvish that old glove he left behind after Daniels traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Maybe a bottle of wine, or two.
Normal stuff, except no formal discussions about work.
The dinner, the source said, had been scheduled for November, but stuff (Shohei Ohtani, meetings with teams, Shohei Ohtani, vacations, Shohei Ohtani) kept coming up.
Hey, who hasn’t been there?
And what a perfect time this is to reschedule a dinner with a top-of-the-rotation pitcher, with the Rangers still in need of a top-of-the-rotation pitcher.
Alas, the Rangers don’t have anything formal planned with Darvish, as Daniels said that he’s said all off-season, and no plans as of now to dive into the deep end of the top of the market.
Daniels will probably make Darvish pay.
Order the porterhouse, in that case. Yes, with the with lobster tail.
Then again, maybe Daniels will pay with the caveat that Darvish sign anywhere but with an AL West team, especially the Astros.
Whether business is discussed, some team soon is doing to make Darvish an even richer rich man. Daniels helped make him a rich, rich man.
Enjoy, boys, and don’t fight over the check. No alligator arms either, though.
That’s just embarrassing.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
