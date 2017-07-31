Former Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish talks Monday about being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and possibly re-signing with the Rangers in the off-season. (Video by Jeff Wilson/Star-Telegram). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Former Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish talks Monday about being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and possibly re-signing with the Rangers in the off-season. (Video by Jeff Wilson/Star-Telegram). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

So long to Yu: Rangers trade star pitcher to Dodgers

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

July 31, 2017 3:29 PM

ARLINGTON

Yu Darvish is gone.

The Texas Rangers sent the right-hander to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a baseball source, for three minor-league prospects in a last-minute deal Monday before the annual trade deadline as they succeeded in their attempt to get something before Darvish potentially leaves in the off-season via free agency.

The trade, which wasn’t announced until after the 3 p.m. deadline, also serves as an indication that Rangers management does not believe the club will make a serious run this season at one of the wild-card spots. The Rangers entered Monday 5 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot.

One of the prospects is second baseman/outfielder Willie Calhoun, the Rangers’ No. 4 prospect.

The Rangers signed Darvish in January 2012 after posting the winning posting fee of $52.11 million to negotiate with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters ace. He agreed to a six-year contract with $60 million, and is in the final season of the deal.

Darvish went to the All-Star Game in his first three seasons before having Tommy John surgery in March 2015 and not returning until May 2016.

Play catch with Yu Darvish

Most major league starting pitchers have four effective pitches, but Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish has five quality pitches -- with better movement or command than most.

Mark Hoffer, Stefan Stevenson and Jeff Wilson

Darvish was the Rangers’ lone All-Star this season, but was rocked for 10 runs in his final start in Arlington. He discovered a few days later that he had been tipping his pitches to Miami Marlins hitters.

Darvish, who turns 31 on Aug. 16, is only 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this season in 22 starts, and the Rangers have lost 10 of his past 12 outings. He finishes his Rangers career with a 52-39 record, a 3.42 ERA and 960 strikeouts.

The Rangers, though, are hopeful that they can continue the relationship this off-season after Darvish hits free agency. The New York Yankees most recently pulled off re-signing a star player after trading him at the deadline, as they shipped closer Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs last year but signed him to a long-term deal over the winter.

The Rangers did another trade, sending right-handed reliever Jeremy Jeffress to Milwaukee for Double A righty Tayler Scott. Jeffress and Jonathan Lucroy, traded to Colorado on Sunday, were acquired from the Brewers as last year’s trade deadline.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video