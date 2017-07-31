So long to Yu: Rangers trade star pitcher to Dodgers

Yu Darvish is gone.
The Texas Rangers sent the right-hander to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a baseball source, for three minor-league prospects in a last-minute deal Monday before the annual trade deadline as they succeeded in their attempt to get something before Darvish potentially leaves in the off-season via free agency.
The trade, which wasn’t announced until after the 3 p.m. deadline, also serves as an indication that Rangers management does not believe the club will make a serious run this season at one of the wild-card spots. The Rangers entered Monday 5 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot.
One of the prospects is second baseman/outfielder Willie Calhoun, the Rangers’ No. 4 prospect.
The Rangers signed Darvish in January 2012 after posting the winning posting fee of $52.11 million to negotiate with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters ace. He agreed to a six-year contract with $60 million, and is in the final season of the deal.
Darvish went to the All-Star Game in his first three seasons before having Tommy John surgery in March 2015 and not returning until May 2016.
Darvish was the Rangers’ lone All-Star this season, but was rocked for 10 runs in his final start in Arlington. He discovered a few days later that he had been tipping his pitches to Miami Marlins hitters.
Darvish, who turns 31 on Aug. 16, is only 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this season in 22 starts, and the Rangers have lost 10 of his past 12 outings. He finishes his Rangers career with a 52-39 record, a 3.42 ERA and 960 strikeouts.
The Rangers, though, are hopeful that they can continue the relationship this off-season after Darvish hits free agency. The New York Yankees most recently pulled off re-signing a star player after trading him at the deadline, as they shipped closer Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs last year but signed him to a long-term deal over the winter.
The Rangers did another trade, sending right-handed reliever Jeremy Jeffress to Milwaukee for Double A righty Tayler Scott. Jeffress and Jonathan Lucroy, traded to Colorado on Sunday, were acquired from the Brewers as last year’s trade deadline.
