Rangers owner Davis open to keeping Darvish

0:59 Cowboys legend Tony Dorsett says he's fighting CTE, cringes when he see's Zeke leap Pause

0:35 TCU's Aaron Curry works out at APEC

2:40 No. 7 Mansfield Timberview outruns Lancaster in second half to advance to regional semifinal

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

1:38 Jeff Banister likes choices for Rangers' fifth starter

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"