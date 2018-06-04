The pick is in. Who did the Rangers select with their first-round pick in the MLB Draft?

The Texas Rangers selected prep right-hander Cole Winn on Monday night with the 15th overall pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Winn was the Colorado Pitcher of the Year in 2017 but transferred to Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School to up his draft status.
He has three plus-pitches but hopes to develop a changeup.
"If I could throw a fourth pitch for a strike and have that, it would be pretty key for me," Winn said on MLB Network.
Winn, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds, went to the same high school as Rangers prospect Josh Morgan, who is at Double A Frisco.
In a down year in Southern California from a draft perspective, Winn made the decision to transfer from Colorado to Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High and play in the Trinity League — one of the nation's best high school baseball conferences.
The move has paid off, as Winn has separated himself from other Southern California arms and been one of the most consistent prep right-handers in the country, while also giving himself the opportunity to play at densely scouted events like the National High School Invitational and the Boras Classic South.
Winn was on scouting directors' radars long before his time with Orange Lutheran, however, after impressing at numerous events on the summer showcase circuit with three pitches, including a fastball reaching the 93-94 mph range and one of the more consistent curveballs in the class. This spring, Winn has been up to 96 mph with his fastball, which he can spot effectively to both sides of the plate.
His best breaking ball is a plus, 12-to-6 curveball in the mid-70s that has powerful downward action, which he can spot in the zone or use to expand and create swings and misses. Winn also added a low-80s slider, seemingly out of nowhere, and while it's behind the curveball, it has the makings of another average pitch. Winn is competing with a deep high school class, but he's one of the few prep arms who has gotten better each time out and has had very few looks that raised questions.
