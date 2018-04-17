More injuries for Rangers? Yes, but this isn't a 2014 repeat just yet

Right-hander Tony Barnette became the 12th Texas Rangers player to hit the disabled list Tuesday, felled by shoulder tightness, and infielder Jurickson Profar seemed just as likely to land on the seven-day concussion list as he was to avoid it.

That news came a week after shortstop Elvis Andrus (broken right elbow), second baseman Rougned Odor (strained left hamstring) and right-hander Doug Fister (strained right hip) hit the 10-day DL, where they joined center fielder Delino DeShields (broken left hamate bone).

The rash of injuries to key players left the Rangers with four rookies in their lineup Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, two of whom made their MLB debuts in the past week and another who debuted in the first series of the season.

What is this, 2014?

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

That, or something akin to it, is the nervous joke that has been told off and on the past week and had some renewed gusto in light of the Barnette and Profar news.

The good news is that no Rangers player was harmed during a 7-2 victory over the Rays in which Matt Moore delivered his best start of the season against his old team and Shin-Soo Choo, Adrian Beltre and Ronald Guzman drove in two runs apiece.

The current string of injuries, while a factor in the offense's recent inconsistent production, hasn't reached the magnitude of the 2014 woes. It's not even close, really.

"Not yet," third baseman Adrian Beltre said. "I don't even want to think about that."

But Beltre admitted that he, too, has heard the comparisons to 2014, when he was one of several key contributors to find the disabled list. He was fortunate that his strained left quadriceps muscle came in the first week of the season and cost him only 15 days.

Others, many others, weren't so lucky.

Profar's two-year injury odyssey started that spring, when it was announced he would miss the first two months with a shoulder injury. Catcher Geovany Soto (knee) and right-hander Yu Darvish (neck) were also injured to start the season.

Tanner Scheppers, the Opening Day starter, developed an elbow issue in mid-April and again in June that cost him the rest of the season. Pedro Figueroa, the hard-throwing left-handed reliever, tore his elbow ligament and underwent Tommy John surgery.

The injuries actually gained steam in earnest in May. Prince Fielder, baseball's Iron Man, decided to undergo season-ending neck surgery and Profar suffered a setback that would keep him out the rest of the season.

First baseman Mitch Moreland needed reconstructive foot surgery, and left-hander Martin Perez needed Tommy John surgery. Kevin Kouzmanoff, filling in for Beltre, was the AL Player of the Week in April before having season-ending back surgery.

Matt Harrison's back woes continued with a dislocated vertebrae. He, too, missed the rest of the season.

Shin-Soo Choo didn't hit the disabled list until late in the season, playing through a sprained ankle and bone chips in his elbow almost the entire first half. He needed surgery on both over the off-season.

Darvish was shut down in August with an elbow injury that worsened the next spring.

Those were catastrophic injuries that dropped the Rangers from preseason favorites to win the American League West to at team that essentially was holding a 2015 tryout for the final three months.

Remember some of the names? Outfielders Daniel Robertson and Jim Adduci, career minor-leaguers who finally found a team desperate enough to play them.

Miles Mikolas, long before becoming a start in Japan and returning to the majors with St. Louis this season, was erratic at best. His claim to fame was eating a live lizard during a minor-league game.

The 2018 Rangers, while beaten up, aren't that beaten up.

"We're not there yet," Beltre said. "It's too early for that. The injuries aren't as serious. We lost Elvis for six weeks, or something like that. We're just not there yet."

If there's a comparison, it might be 2016. Choo (strained calf) and Robinson Chirinos (broken right forearm) were injured the same day in April at Anaheim, and the team was waiting for Darvish (Tommy John surgery) to come off the DL.

The Rangers also lost Fielder, who chose to retire after a second operation on his neck.

The other three would return to make contributions, though Choo dealt with three others injuries. Andrus, Odor, Fister, DeShields and Barnette are all expected to return by early June, with DeShields attempted to rejoin the lineup Monday.

"A lot of people look at it like we have a lot of injuries, and it's not good," Choo said. "But we always look at the positives. Nobody's season is ending because of injuries. Everybody will be back before the All-Star break."

So, the goal is to survive with youngsters like Ronald Guzman and Isiah Kiner-Falefa providing help from the minors until the veterans they are replacing are healthy.

That's all the Rangers can do.