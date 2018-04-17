Rangers play waiting game with Profar to keep him off concussion list

Jurickson Profar has been diagnosed with a mild concussion, but he can still avoid the seven-day disabled list if he passes a series of tests while in the concussion protocol.
Profar was not available to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday for their games against the Tampa Bay Rays a night after falling on the right side of his head following a collision with Mallex Smith near second base.
The Rangers have can back date a concussion DL move three days, so they can afford to wait another day before making a decision. Profar must hit all the check marks in the SCAT5 (Sport Concussion Assessment Tool, fifth edition), which will be administered by the Rays' team doctor.
"He's going to have to take the test and pass the test first," Banister said. "I'm glad we have the steps in place that we do so we can take care of our athletes."
Banister started Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop in place of Profar, who was playing for shortstop Elvis Andrus. He will miss the next six to eight weeks with a broken right elbow.
Drew Robinson, who replaced Profar on Monday, moved to second base, where he has more experience. Kiner-Falefa was draft in 2013 as a shortstop and played there at each stop in his minor-league career through last season.
Comments