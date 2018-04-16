Already thin at shortstop, Rangers see Profar exit early

Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar was placed in the MLB concussion protocol Monday after a second-inning fall in which he landed on the right side of his head.
Profar had just touched second base for a force out and thrown to first to try to complete a double play when his leg was hit by the slide of Tampa Bay Rays speedster Mallex Smith well in front of the bag.
Profar toppled over Smith.
The throw was wide and the Rays scored two runs on the plays as Profar was laying motionless on the infield dirt.
He was tended to by head athletic trainer Kevin Harmon as well as a Rays physician before being escorted off the field. Profar, who was replaced by Drew Robinson, will be evaluated further Tuesday.
Profar was playing shortstop for Elvis Andrus, who was hit by a pitch Wednesday and broke his right elbow. He will be out up to two months.
The player with the most experience on the roster is Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started as second base. Robinson has limited experience at the position.
