No surgery for Andrus, but Rangers will be without him 6-8 weeks

The news that Dr. Keith Meister relayed to Texas Rangers officials Thursday afternoon on Elvis Andrus could be viewed by some as positive.

It could have been much worse.

X-rays and a CT scan confirmed that Andrus has fracture in his right elbow, but he doesn't need surgery and will be out six to eight weeks.

Andrus was struck just below the elbow by a 96-mph fastball by Los Angeles Angels right-hander Keynan Middleton with two outs in the ninth inning in an eventual 7-2 loss.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sense in the clubhouse after the initial news broke was that Andrus could be out until the All-Star break or beyond. He could return from the disabled list for the first time in his career in mid-June.

SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister discusses the broken right elbow suffered late Wednesday by shortstop Elvis Andrus. He has never been on the disabled list in his career. Jeff Wilson

Still, two months down is a significant stretch at a time when the Rangers are 4-10 and about to play three road games this weekend against the Houston Astros.

A roster move will be made Friday before the first game at Minute Maid Park. Jurickson Profar will move to shortstop, and the Rangers are pondering multiple options with players in the organization and outside of it.

But just to be clear, the Rangers were going to be 4-10 even if Andrus walked away with only a bruise. Their problems go beyond the loss of their best player so far this season.

The starting rotation has only two quality starts over the first 14 games. The offense has fallen flat with runners in scoring position. The bullpen surrendered 12 runs in the three-game sweep to the Angels.

Clearly, not having Andrus isn't going to help. Things could be especially lean for the rest of the month, but the Rangers could be missing only Andrus by May 1.

Delino DeShields is hoping to return April 20. That might be aggressive, but the Rangers might need to be aggressive to at least get back one of their missing players up the middle.

The Rangers could choose to patch together second base the next six games before reinstating DeShields from the DL and giving second base to Drew Robinson, who has been playing center field.

Once Rougned Odor (sprained left hamstring) returns, possibly by May 1, eight of the nine starters on Opening Day would be on the active roster. Doug Fister (strained right hip) could also be back by then.

Andrus would still be missed, even though the Rangers have confidence in Jurickson Profar, but they would be as close to full strength as possible. There wouldn't be much difference than a year ago, when they were out Adrian Beltre for an extended period but found a way to stay a float.

One significant difference is that the Rangers had a better rotation last season. Yu Darvish and Andrew Cashner are gone, and replacements Fister and Matt Moore haven't been nearly as good.

Cole Hamels and Martin Perez, part of the 2017 rotation, each has a win, but they haven't been as good as they need to be as they search for the right rhythm early in the season.

Hamels knows it, but panic isn't the answer.

"We're putting in a lot of work," said Hamels, who is scheduled to start Friday. "When you look at the numbers, it's not what we expected or what you anticipate. A lot of these guys understand that and are going serious work to make sure we're better than what it looks like."

The offense's struggles with runners in scoring position might be as much mental as physical. The Rangers are getting runners on base and creating scoring chances, but the club is batting only .208 in those situations.

Beltre and catcher Robinson Chirinos are both 0 for 9.

"Right now we're trying to win too much," Chirinos said. "There are a lot of games left. We just have to go back to being ourselves."