Profar takes a fresh approach as he again waits for a chance with the Rangers

The day that many a frustrated Texas Rangers fan had been pining for arrived Wednesday, when Jurickson Profar started at second base in place of Rougned Odor.

Alas, it was only an unfavorable matchup for the left-handed-hitting Odor that put him on the bench at Oakland Coliseum and not a change of direction for the Rangers with their struggling $49.5 million man.

Odor will be back in the lineup Thursday for the series finale against the Oakland A's, and Profar will still be the utility infielder biding his time for a regular spot in the major leagues.

But it's a wait that he's trying to endure better than he did a year ago, or even eight months ago.

Profar, still a talent the Rangers value, isn't focusing on the if or the when anymore. It's going to happen, he tells himself. He's going to be an everyday MLB player some day.

"I'm here," Profar said. "I'm just staying patient and am waiting for my opportunity. I'm trying to stay positive. I know when I get the chance, it's going to be positive. I've been in this situation before, and I think I didn't handle it like it should be. This time I'm trying something new. I'm trying to work hard every day and keep a positive mind."

Work has never been the problem for Profar, who loves playing the game as much as anyone. Asked in the past if he'd rather be an everyday player in the minors or Rangers bench player, he didn't hesitate to say the minors.

The youthful smile that endeared him to fans when he was 19 is still there, albeit now on a 25-year-old face. The kid that homered in his first career at-bat in 2012 and was the top prospect in the game in 2013 is a father now.

But despite all that, and the shoulder injury that cost him two seasons and opened the door for Odor at second base, Profar says that nothing has changed his passion for the game.

"That's all the same," he said.

What's changed is how Profar is viewing things that don't go his way.

He won't be knocking down manager Jeff Banister's door when he sees a player in an extended slump continue to receive regular playing time when Profar knows he could be doing better.

Odor entered Wednesday batting .150, but snapped an 0-for-15 skid Tuesday with two RBI singles in the Rangers' 4-1 victory.

Profar isn't going to press when he does play and will let the game come to him. He didn't do that early last season when given a chance to grab hold of the job in left field, and he pressed his way right to Triple A Round Rock.

He wasn't one of the Rangers' September call-ups, but, at the end of the day, there wasn't anything he could do about the questionable decision. Being patient, though, isn't easy.

"It's hard," Profar said. "But it is what it is."

What it is, Banister said, is still to be determined. Profar, though, isn't going to be stuck to the bench.

His ability to switch hit allowed Banister to get an extra right-handed bat in the lineup against A's starter Sean Manaea. Profar's ability to play all over the infield will allow him to play third base or shortstop Thursday while Adrian Beltre or Elvis Andrus gets a day at designated hitter or a day off.

The Rangers have asked Profar to work in left field during batting practice following the hand injury that felled center fielder Delino DeShields. There's another way to get Profar at-bats.

"Coming into it, we looked at three days a week or four days a week," Banister said. "What does it look like for Pro to try to really get some consistency there?"

Well, Profar got one day Wednesday and is likely looking at another Thursday. That's all the thought he wants to put into it as he continues to bide his time.

"I'm going to be ready for anything," he said. "Just keep working and be ready, and that's all I can say."

Late Tuesday

Rangers 4, Athletics 1

Texas 021 100 000 — 4 10 0 Oakland 001 000 000 — 1 8 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Gallo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Beltre 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .227 Mazara rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .286 Chirinos c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .105 Odor 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .150 Rua lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .133 Robinson cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273





Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .280 Pinder lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .333 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Chapman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .364 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Smolinski cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222





LOB—Texas 3, Oakland 10. 2B—Mazara (1), Chirinos (1), Pinder (1). HR—Gallo (2), off Graveman; Pinder (1), off Hamels. RBIs—Gallo (4), Chirinos (2), Odor 2 (3), Pinder (1). SB—Olson (1). CS—Odor 2 (2), Rua (1). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Odor); Oakland 3 (Lowrie, Davis, Smolinski). RISP—Texas 2 for 5; Oakland 0 for 5. Runners moved up—Chirinos. GIDP—Rua, Piscotty. DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo); Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W, 1-1 5 4 1 1 3 11 94 3.38 Claudio, H, 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 25 6.23 Martin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.40 Kela, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Graveman, L, 0-1 5 8 4 4 1 1 89 8.10 Hendriks 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1 20 5.40 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Pagan 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.86

HBP—Claudio (Smolinski). WP—Graveman. Umpires—Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T—2:50. A—9,157 (46,765).



