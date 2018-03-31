Delino DeShields could be headed to DL with injured hand

Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields could be headed for the disabled list after injuring his left hand during an at-bat Friday night.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said DeShields will have an MRI Saturday afternoon. Carlos Tocci, who the Rangers acquired in the Rule 5 Draft in December, was in the lineup for his first major league start Saturday.
DeShields walked and scored on Joey Gallo's double in the seventh inning. But his hand was swelling by the time he got back to the dugout.
"He felt some discomfort in the left hand and had some swelling," Banister said Saturday morning. "I expect we'll have more news for you later. My sense tells me Delino will probably be down for a while."
"Given the look of the hand, I don't expect this is going to be just a one day event," Banister said.
It's possible that DeShields' broke his hamate bone, an injury that has become more prevalent in recent years.
Drew Robinson, Ryan Rua are also options in center field, Banister said, who added that Jurickson Profar could be used in the outfield if DeShields is out for a long stretch. Profar would play left field in that scenario.
