Injuries to Odor, Fister give opening to Profar, Colon

Those who have been demanding that Bartolo Colon and Jurickson Profar to get more opportunities with the Texas Rangers are in luck, but it comes at the expense of two players' misfortune.
Those who have thought that Profar should have been dealt long ago or that Colon was a spring-training novelty act should be glad they are still around.
The Rangers sure are.
As expected, Rougned Odor was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday evening with a left hamstring strain, and he unexpectedly was joined by right-hander Doug Fister because of a strained right hip.
Odor will miss up to three weeks. Fister might miss only two weeks and, because of the upcoming off days on the Rangers' schedule, only a couple starts.
They are the latest health blows to the Rangers, who opened the season with four players on the 10-day DL and have already seen center fielder Delino DeShields have surgery for a broken bone in his left hand.
"You hope it wouldn't be so immediate, but things are always going to happen and you try to be as prepared as you can," general manager Jon Daniels said. "Hopefully, it's not long term. It's baseball. Things are going to happen."
Profar will play second base while Odor is down, as he did Monday and again Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. Colon is scheduled to be the Rangers' starting pitcher Sunday at Houston after a solid showing in the rotation April 2 and another solid outing as a reliever Sunday.
The Rangers reinstated righty reliever Tony Barnette from the DL to replace Fister and recalled infielder/catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Triple A Round Rock. Kiner-Falefa is transitioning to catcher but was drafted in the fourth round in 2013 as a shortstop.
Daniels said that the rookie, who is seeking his MLB debut, will not have any starts at catcher. When he does play, it would be on the infield as the Rangers shuffled for the absence of Odor, who was injured in the first inning Monday while racing back to first base on a flyball to right field that looked like it might fall for a hit.
After a ragged 1-for-16 start to the season, Odor had gone 6 for 18 in the past six games. He had also taken four walks, which is an improvement for the free swinger, and had moved to second in the batting order.
He was showing improvements after batting only .204 last season.
"The at-bats had really progressed," manager Jeff Banister said. "The on-base was moving in the right direction. The barrel was starting to show up. We just liked the look of the at-bats."
Profar's at-bats have also been competitive, even though he was batting .133 (2 for 15). But he entered Tuesday with six walks and a .381 on-base percentage.
He isn't putting too much pressure on himself or setting any expectations. He just wants to do his job well enough to help the team starting winning more regularly. He's in a good place at the plate to do it.
"I'm feeling good at the plate," Profar said. "I'm seeing the ball well. Hopefully, it's not only walks but hits, too."
Daniels said that Fister has been bothered by hip soreness since the season opened, but his third start of the season Monday was the first time he felt that the hip was a hindrance. He was lifted after only 82 pitches in five effective innings.
Neither he nor Banister made mention of the injury when asked about it after the game.
Colon will replace Fister in the rotation, and Barnette will replace Colon in the bullpen after his third rehab outing Monday for Double A Frisco. Colon has allowed only one run in eight innings this season and is one of two Rangers starter to log six innings and a quality start.
The 44-year-old hasn't been a circus act.
"He's a veteran starter who throws a ton of strikes," Daniels said. "You take the age away and look at his performance the last four or five years, he's veteran starter, throws a ton of strikes and knows how to move the ball around and keep hitters of balance."
