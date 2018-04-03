Rangers Reaction: Colon did enough to stay on the roster

SHARE COPY LINK Right-hander Bartolo Colon allowed only one run in six innings Monday night and was not involved in the decision as the Texas Rangers lost to the Oakland A’s. He thinks his start will help him stay with the team, but he knows it’s not his decision. Jeff Wilson

