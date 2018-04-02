Colon one-and-done? Here's hoping Rangers keep him around

Bartolo Colon is happening Monday night, officially, after the Texas Rangers selected his contract from Triple A Round Rock about an hour ago so that he can start against the Oakland A's.
Expectations are probably crashing like the stock market, which means Colon is a good buy-low option. The right-hander might do very well against one of his old teams in a ballpark he knows well.
The A's like to swing, and if Colon's sinker is sinking, it could work out for him. After not pitching since March 22, though, who knows? Nine days' rest is too much for any starter, even one who is approaching 45 years old.
The hope should be, except for the A's and their fans, that Colon thrives. That he pitches so well that he forces the Rangers to keep him on their roster in some capacity. That this isn't the last of Colon even if he doesn't give the Rangers a win in the opener of a four-game series.
Win or lose, no runs allowed or six, Colon is good for baseball and he's good for the Rangers.
The influence he is having on young pitchers is real, and he still knows how to throw strikes. Rangers pitchers so far? Not exactly the strike-throwing machines the team needs.
He seems motivated to become the all-time wins leader by Latin American-born pitcher, a mark just six Ws away. The Rangers would have the all-time wins leader and all-time hits leader, once Adrian Beltre passes Rod Carew.
That could happen as soon as Monday night, with Beltre one away from tying Carew for 25th on the all-time hits list (3,053). Rickey Henderson (3,055) should also fall this series.
The Rangers optioned righty Nick Gardewine to Triple A and put Ricky Rodriguez on the 60-day DL to make roster room for Colon to make his start.
The guess here is that Colon's performance falls exactly where he's been the past week, in between. He doesn't know his future beyond this one with the Rangers, his record eighth American League team to play for, or, if he does, he hasn't said anything about it.
With all the roster moves the Rangers have coming, it could be tough to keep him.
Now, if he pitches a gem ...
