Colon to start next week at Oakland. Rangers non-committal after that

Bartolo Colon is back with the Texas Rangers' organization and is going to start for them Monday at Oakland.

After that, his status is in a gray area. Charcoal.

All he is guaranteed is that one start next week in place of Martin Perez, who is going to open the season on the disabled list and at first glance is the reason the Rangers need Colon.

But that's not entirely the case.

The Rangers have concerns about another left-hander, Mike Minor, who was a reliever last season for Kansas City and hasn't started a game in the major leagues since 2014. He's healthy — and might have the best pure stuff in the rotation — but the Rangers don't want to push him too much too soon.

As of now, though, Colon is tapping the breaks only once.

"We're looking to keep Minor on a six-day turn," general manager Jon Daniels said. "Early on, we're going to be smart about it.

Daniels didn't name Colon the starter against the A's, saying, "We're not 1,000 percent" sure. But Daniels outlined the rotation plans for the first month and the Rangers will need a spot starter only once, Monday during the initial 14-game stretch to open the season.

The Rangers could put Colon in the bullpen and have him serve as a swing man who could jump back into the rotation when the need for a starter arises. The Rangers will be thin on depth at Triple A Round Rock, with Yohander Mendez the only starter on the 40-man roster.

Daniels said that the Rangers have not talked to Colon about going to the minors, a process that would require him passing through waivers and then accepting outright assignment.

They would also have to continue to create a place on the 40-man roster for him each time they summoned him from the minors. Their 40-man is full.

There are other roster implications with keeping Colon for a longer stay. Right-handers Tim Lincecum (blister) and Tony Barnette (back) are also expected to start on the DL with Perez (elbow).

Outfielder Drew Robinson and righty Jose Leclerc are expected to be on the Opening Day roster and can be optioned to Triple A. One of their roster spots can go to Colon and the other can go to Perez when he returns April 5.

The Rangers would need two more 25-man spots when Barnette and Lincecum are reinstated from the DL. Barnette could also return April 5.

With only one spot start guaranteed, why would Colon want to re-sign? Maybe it was his best option. Maybe it was his only option.

Colon, 44, did not talk to the media at Globe Life Park before the Rangers played host to the Cincinnati Reds.

"I think he liked it here," Daniels said. "I think he liked the players, the environment and the staff."

Daniels and manager Jeff Banister have noted how much young players, namely Perez, gravitated to Colon during spring training. Daniels suggested that Colon's style of pitching, attacking inside and out, influenced Perez in his two Cactus League outings.

Colon was also effective, posting a 3.00 ERA in 18 innings. He tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday against a lineup filled with Seattle Mariners regulars.

"Obviously, a veteran guy," Daniels said. "You know what you're going to get."

Colon, though, doesn't know what he's going to get beyond Monday.