Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after getting New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge to strike out during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the ALCS Saturday night.
Baseball

Astros advance to World Series after taking Yankees in Game 7

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 21, 2017 10:22 PM

Turn away for a second, Rangers’ fans, this might hurt a bit.

The World Series is returning to Texas for the first time since 2011. But it’s the Houston Astros who will play for the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The Astros defeated the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the ALCS Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. They’ll be playing for a little more than the Silver Boot trophy when they meet the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium.

The home team won each game in the the best-of-seven ALCS.

It’s the second time the Astros have made it to the World Series. Houston was swept by the Chicago White Sox in the 2005 Series when they were still playing in the National League. They moved to the A.L. in 2013.

Former Rangers’ ace Yu Darvish is likely to pitch Game 2 for the Dodgers. He was traded from the Rangers to Los Angeles for three prospects at the trade deadline.

The Rangers last reached the World Series in 2011 when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

2017 World Series schedule

* — If necessary

Game 1

HOU @ LAD

Tues.

7:09 p.m.

FOX/Ch. 4

Game 2

HOU @ LAD

Wed.

7:09 p.m.

FOX/Ch. 4

Game 3

LAD @ HOU

Fri.

7:09 p.m.

FOX/Ch. 4

Game 4

LAD @ HOU

Oct. 28

7:09 p.m.

FOX/Ch. 4

Game 5*

LAD @ HOU

Oct. 29

7:16 p.m.

FOX/Ch. 4

Game 6*

HOU @ LAD

Oct. 31

7:09 p.m.

FOX/Ch. 4

Game 7*

HOU @ LAD

Nov. 1

7:10 p.m.

FOX/Ch. 4

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

