Could the best-ever Rangers lineup beat the best-ever Astros lineup?

More Videos 1:26 Buechele: Typical game at Oakland puts Rangers in must-win spot Pause 0:55 TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 1:09 TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me' 1:33 Andrus can't explain Rangers' woes in Oakland 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 1:17 Gonzalez pitches well for Rangers, but says A's were better 0:36 RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark The Texas Rangers released new renderings of the new Globe Life Field, a $1.1 billion ballpark. The Texas Rangers released new renderings of the new Globe Life Field, a $1.1 billion ballpark. Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com) Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers released new renderings of the new Globe Life Field, a $1.1 billion ballpark. Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com) Courtesy of the Texas Rangers