Yu Darvish’s domination has Dodgers on brink of NLCS sweep of Cubs

Yu Darvish pitched a gem and has the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of their first World Series since 1988.
Darvish held the Chicago Cubs to one run — a solo homer by Kyle Schwarber in the first inning — in six-plus innings as the Dodgers put the defending champion Cubs on the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven NLCS with a 6-1 win Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. The Dodgers can sweep the Cubs and move on to the World Series with a Game 4 win in Chicago.
Darvish was traded to the Dodgers from the Texas Rangers for three prospects at the deadline. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed six hits, three of which came in the first inning. After that, he allowed a two soft singles and a line drive single to Anthony Rizzo to lead off the sixth. Darvish struck out Addison Russell on a nasty breaking pitch for the first out in the seventh when manager Dave Roberts went to his bullpen. Darvish only threw 81 pitches.
Darvish picked up an RBI when he took a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning that put Los Angeles up 4-1. It’s the first bases-loaded walk by a pitcher in the post-season since 1977. Andre Ethier and Chris Taylor both hit solo homers in the second and third innings to help LA take a 2-1 lead. Taylor also tripled and had two RBIs.
It’s the second post-season win for Darvish. He earned the win in Game 3 of the NLDS when the Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was 0-2 in post-season starts for Texas.
