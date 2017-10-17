Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after giving up a home run during the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after giving up a home run during the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Matt Slocum AP
Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after giving up a home run during the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Matt Slocum AP

Texas Rangers

Yu Darvish’s domination has Dodgers on brink of NLCS sweep of Cubs

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 17, 2017 10:42 PM

Yu Darvish pitched a gem and has the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of their first World Series since 1988.

Darvish held the Chicago Cubs to one run — a solo homer by Kyle Schwarber in the first inning — in six-plus innings as the Dodgers put the defending champion Cubs on the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven NLCS with a 6-1 win Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. The Dodgers can sweep the Cubs and move on to the World Series with a Game 4 win in Chicago.

Darvish was traded to the Dodgers from the Texas Rangers for three prospects at the deadline. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed six hits, three of which came in the first inning. After that, he allowed a two soft singles and a line drive single to Anthony Rizzo to lead off the sixth. Darvish struck out Addison Russell on a nasty breaking pitch for the first out in the seventh when manager Dave Roberts went to his bullpen. Darvish only threw 81 pitches.

Darvish picked up an RBI when he took a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning that put Los Angeles up 4-1. It’s the first bases-loaded walk by a pitcher in the post-season since 1977. Andre Ethier and Chris Taylor both hit solo homers in the second and third innings to help LA take a 2-1 lead. Taylor also tripled and had two RBIs.

It’s the second post-season win for Darvish. He earned the win in Game 3 of the NLDS when the Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was 0-2 in post-season starts for Texas.

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing 0:53

NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 1:39

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 2:21

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil

The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW 1:23

The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting 1:05

Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Harrison Barnes dishes on the Mavericks' victory in preseason opener 1:10

Harrison Barnes dishes on the Mavericks' victory in preseason opener

  • Yu Darvish addresses trade, possible return to Rangers

    Former Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish talks Monday about being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and possibly re-signing with the Rangers in the off-season. (Video by Jeff Wilson/Star-Telegram).

Yu Darvish addresses trade, possible return to Rangers

Former Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish talks Monday about being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and possibly re-signing with the Rangers in the off-season. (Video by Jeff Wilson/Star-Telegram).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing 0:53

NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 1:39

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 2:21

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil

The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW 1:23

The fort that paved the way for white settlers in what is now DFW

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting 1:05

Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Harrison Barnes dishes on the Mavericks' victory in preseason opener 1:10

Harrison Barnes dishes on the Mavericks' victory in preseason opener

  • Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

    The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson).

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

View More Video