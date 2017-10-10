Former Rangers ace Yu Darvish earns first post-season win for Dodgers

More Videos 7:16 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 Pause 0:32 Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:12 Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:30 Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 2:08 Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Play catch with Yu Darvish Most major league starting pitchers have four effective pitches, but Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish has five quality pitches -- with better movement or command than most. Most major league starting pitchers have four effective pitches, but Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish has five quality pitches -- with better movement or command than most. Mark Hoffer, Stefan Stevenson and Jeff Wilson

Most major league starting pitchers have four effective pitches, but Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish has five quality pitches -- with better movement or command than most. Mark Hoffer, Stefan Stevenson and Jeff Wilson