Yu Darvish thanks fans in full-page ad

Yu Darvish thanked Rangers fans and defended himself in a full-page ad in Thursday’s Dallas Morning News, three days after he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects.
“Coming from Japan, I could not have adjusted to the new environment if it weren’t for all the courteous fans, teammates, team staff and all affiliates who supported me,” Darvish said in the ad. “It is my biggest regret that I gave up 10 runs on my last outing as a Ranger.
“There were a small number of voices that said, ‘Darvish only cares about strikeouts.’ Although I may have had strikeouts in my mind, fans, team, teammates and team staff were always my top priority.
“Thank you very much for everything!”
The Darvish was 52-39 with a 3.42 ERA and 960 strikeouts in 782 2/3 innings.
