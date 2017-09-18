Rangers reaction: Give it to the Astros, they earned it

More Videos 6:49 Rangers GM Jon Daniels talks about Yu Darvish trade Pause 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 0:57 Dallas Cowboys Demarcus Lawrence talks sacks, season 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:24 She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game 0:39 Here's your game-winning touchdown run 0:46 Diving hits and fourth-down tricks from top playmakers give Cowboys win over the Raiders 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13 1:38 Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo Rangers veteran Adrian Beltre, who had two RBIs in Sunday's win, joked that he can hit a ball as far Joey Gallo's 490-foot homer, but chooses not to upstage his young teammate. Rangers veteran Adrian Beltre, who had two RBIs in Sunday's win, joked that he can hit a ball as far Joey Gallo's 490-foot homer, but chooses not to upstage his young teammate. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Rangers veteran Adrian Beltre, who had two RBIs in Sunday's win, joked that he can hit a ball as far Joey Gallo's 490-foot homer, but chooses not to upstage his young teammate. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com