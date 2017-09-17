Joey Gallo’s second-inning home run Sunday afternoon was estimated at 490 feet by StatCast. That is the third-longest homer hit this season and the longest of Gallo’s career. His previous long was 466 feet in Houston on June 14.
Joey Gallo's second-inning home run Sunday afternoon was estimated at 490 feet by StatCast. That is the third-longest homer hit this season and the longest of Gallo's career. His previous long was 466 feet in Houston on June 14.
Texas Rangers

Rangers’ Joey Gallo put the long in long ball today

By Stefan Stevenson

September 17, 2017 3:46 PM

ANAHEIM

It had been 16 days since Joey Gallo let one rip and when he finally got hold of one Sunday afternoon, it showed.

The Rangers slugger launched the longest home run of his career in the second inning against the Angels, which StatCast estimated at 490 feet. It’s Gallo’s 38th homer this season. He had gone a career-long 14 games without a homer, a string of 48 at-bats between homers.

It’s the third-longest homer this season, behind Aaron Judge’s 495 feet and Gary Sanchez’s 493. Gallo’s previous long homer was 466 feet against the Astros’ James Hoyt on June 14 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Gallo has now homered in 15 major league parks, one behind the Rays’ Logan Morrison. It’s the second-most all-time for a Rangers player in on season. Juan Gonzalez homered in 16 parks in 1999.

  Joey Gallo describes his 456-foot homer to center field

    Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo said his first of two homers felt good off the bat. It landed 456 feet from home plate on the roof of the Hyundai Club beyond Greene's Hill at Globe Life Park.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

