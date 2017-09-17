Rangers’ Joey Gallo put the long in long ball today

It had been 16 days since Joey Gallo let one rip and when he finally got hold of one Sunday afternoon, it showed.
The Rangers slugger launched the longest home run of his career in the second inning against the Angels, which StatCast estimated at 490 feet. It’s Gallo’s 38th homer this season. He had gone a career-long 14 games without a homer, a string of 48 at-bats between homers.
490 feet! (You read that right.)@JoeyGallo24 tests the limits of the batter’s eye. Wow. https://t.co/dNsNrL3Mbc #Statcast pic.twitter.com/UqSytdF1LS— #Statcast (@statcast) September 17, 2017
It’s the third-longest homer this season, behind Aaron Judge’s 495 feet and Gary Sanchez’s 493. Gallo’s previous long homer was 466 feet against the Astros’ James Hoyt on June 14 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Gallo has now homered in 15 major league parks, one behind the Rays’ Logan Morrison. It’s the second-most all-time for a Rangers player in on season. Juan Gonzalez homered in 16 parks in 1999.
