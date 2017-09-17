More Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Pause
He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man 0:17

He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man

DeMarcus Ware rooting for 'D' this weekend 1:02

DeMarcus Ware rooting for "D" this weekend

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 1:27

Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet

Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass 1:06

Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:17

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief 1:38

Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief

  • Joey Gallo cares not for how long he homers

    Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, who hit a 490-foot homer in Sunday's 4-2 win, said he's not concerned with distance, as long as it goes out.

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, who hit a 490-foot homer in Sunday's 4-2 win, said he's not concerned with distance, as long as it goes out. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, who hit a 490-foot homer in Sunday's 4-2 win, said he's not concerned with distance, as long as it goes out. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Let’s be real: Rangers needed a sweep to keep wild-card hopes alive

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 17, 2017 8:32 PM

ANAHEIM

The Texas Rangers salvaged the finale of their three-game series Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Angels, but there’s no salvaging the season.

The Rangers needed a sweep (or, at the very least, to take two of three) to maintain any semblance of realistic wild-card hopes alive.

Sure, they haven’t officially been eliminated, but that’s coming soon, despite the Rangers’ 4-2 win on Sunday.

They have 13 games remaining, including three against the Mariners and three against the A’s before returning home for the final seven.

More Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Pause
He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man 0:17

He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man

DeMarcus Ware rooting for 'D' this weekend 1:02

DeMarcus Ware rooting for "D" this weekend

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 1:27

Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet

Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass 1:06

Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:17

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief 1:38

Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief

  • Rangers manager Jeff Banister needs 'new dictionary' for Adrian Beltre

    Rangers manager Jeff Banister said he needs a new dictionary to find the words to describe Adrian Beltre, who had two RBIs in Sunday's 4-2 win.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister needs 'new dictionary' for Adrian Beltre

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said he needs a new dictionary to find the words to describe Adrian Beltre, who had two RBIs in Sunday's 4-2 win.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

The Twins have a two-game lead on the rest of the pack for the second wild-card spot, including the Rangers, who are five games back with 13 remaining. Oh, and the Angels, Mariners and Royals are all in front of the Rangers. So make your October plans; there won’t be any playoff games to think about for the first time in three years and third time since 2010.

“It’s do or die. We can’t afford to lose anymore games,” said Adrian Beltre, whose two-run double in the first inning gave the Rangers and starter Miguel Gonzalez an early lead. “We don’t think about winning every game, but we need to start playing better to give ourselves a chance.”

But even Beltre knows it’s the longest of long shots now. The Twins do have three road games against the Yankees and Indians apiece but also have seven games left against the rebuild-mode Tigers. The Angels have three-game sets against the Indians, Astros and Mariners and a four-game series with the last-place White Sox.

The Mariners have three at home against the Rangers beginning Tuesday, plus three-game sets against the Indians, Athletics and Angels. Lastly, the Royals probably have the easiest remaining schedule. They have nine games against the Blue Jays, Tigers and White Sox. But they do have a make-up game with the Yankees on Sept. 25 and finish the season at home against, oddly, the Diamondbacks.

The Rangers aren’t ready to concede anything, however.

More Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Pause
He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man 0:17

He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man

DeMarcus Ware rooting for 'D' this weekend 1:02

DeMarcus Ware rooting for "D" this weekend

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 1:27

Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet

Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass 1:06

Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:17

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief 1:38

Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief

  • Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo

    Rangers veteran Adrian Beltre, who had two RBIs in Sunday's win, joked that he can hit a ball as far Joey Gallo's 490-foot homer, but chooses not to upstage his young teammate.

Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo

Rangers veteran Adrian Beltre, who had two RBIs in Sunday's win, joked that he can hit a ball as far Joey Gallo's 490-foot homer, but chooses not to upstage his young teammate.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

“We approach these games as though we’re still in it. This season is still in the balance for us in the sense that we have to win baseball games,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We can’t focus on anything other than that. We’ll use the players and run the bullpen out there we feel how it needs to be done in winning situations. We’re going to play to win.”

Gonzalez earned his first win with the Rangers after allowing one run on two hits and five walks in five innings. The bullpen held the Angels to one run on two hits over the final four innings. The lone run came on Mike Trout’s eighth-inning homer against Matt Bush. Jake Diekman finished the game with a season-high  1 2/3 innings of hitless relief to earn his first save since Sept. 12, 2016.

Joey Gallo’s 490-foot homer in the second inning gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead. It’s the third-longest home run by any player this season and the longest of Gallo’s career. It’s his team-leading 38th this season. It came on a 1-2 pitch.

“It was two strikes and he is nasty,” Gallo said of Angels starter Garrett Richards. “He was nasty all game. Honestly, I was just trying to put the ball in play, hoping for the best.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas

210

000

010

4

5

1

Los Angeles

000

010

010

2

4

1

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields cf

2

2

0

0

2

1

.278

Choo rf

4

0

1

0

0

3

.262

Andrus ss

3

1

1

1

0

0

.301

Beltre dh

4

0

2

2

0

0

.310

Mazara lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.255

Rua lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.220

Chirinos c

4

0

0

0

0

3

.264

Gallo 1b

4

1

1

1

0

2

.211

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.208

Robinson 3b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.208

Middlebrooks ph-3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.238

Totals 32

4

5

4

2

15

Los Angeles AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Trout cf

2

1

1

2

1

0

.315

Upton lf

2

0

0

0

2

1

.280

Pujols dh

4

0

1

0

0

0

.244

Calhoun rf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.244

Simmons ss

3

0

0

0

1

0

.280

Valbuena 3b

2

1

0

0

1

0

.197

Pennington ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.262

Cron 1b

3

0

1

0

1

1

.257

Maldonado c

2

0

0

0

0

2

.220

Revere ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.265

Graterol c

0

0

0

0

0

0

.218

Cowart 2b

2

0

1

0

0

1

.234

Totals 26

2

4

2

6

5

E—Chirinos (6), Valbuena (6). LOB—Texas 4, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Beltre (21). HR—Gallo (38), off Richards; Trout (29), off Bush. RBIs—Andrus (85), Beltre 2 (69), Gallo (75), Trout 2 (65). SB—Cron (3). CS—Trout (4). SF—Andrus, Trout. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 2 (Chirinos 2); Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Pujols 2). RISP—Texas 1 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 5. Runners moved up—Mazara. LIDP—Pujols. GIDP—Calhoun, Pennington. DP—Texas 3 (Robinson, Gallo), (Odor, Gallo), (Middlebrooks, Odor, Gallo).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gonzalez, W, 8-11

5

2

1

1

5

2

87

4.75

Mendez, H, 1

1

0

0

0

0

0

8

4.91

Kela, H, 10

1

0

0

0

0

2

14

2.78

Bush, H, 9

 1/3

2

1

1

0

1

15

3.51

Diekman, S, 1-1

1 2/3

0

0

0

1

0

10

3.68

Los Angeles

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Richards, L, 0-2

5

2

3

2

1

7

74

2.00

Wood

1

2

0

0

0

3

26

5.68

Alvarez

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

9

3.77

Chavez

 1/3

1

1

1

1

0

9

5.32

Salas

1

0

0

0

0

1

19

5.57

Paredes

1

0

0

0

0

2

8

2.89

Chavez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—Diekman 1-0, Salas 2-1. HBP—Gonzalez (Cowart). Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Sam Holbrook. T—3:22. A—36,709 (43,250).

Idle Monday

Rangers at Mariners

9:10 p.m. Tuesday, FSSW

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video