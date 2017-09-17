Rangers reaction: Shutout pushes losing streak to five

More Videos 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation Pause 0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 0:57 Dallas Cowboys Demarcus Lawrence talks sacks, season 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:39 Here's your game-winning touchdown run 12:50 Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations' 1:38 Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers 0:46 Diving hits and fourth-down tricks from top playmakers give Cowboys win over the Raiders 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rangers Jeff Banister credits Cole Hamels who takes loss despite strong outing Rangers manager Jeff Banister was impressed with starter Cole Hamels who allowed two runs on two solo homers by Justin Upton in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Rangers manager Jeff Banister was impressed with starter Cole Hamels who allowed two runs on two solo homers by Justin Upton in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Rangers manager Jeff Banister was impressed with starter Cole Hamels who allowed two runs on two solo homers by Justin Upton in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com