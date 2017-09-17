More Videos

  Rangers Jeff Banister credits Cole Hamels who takes loss despite strong outing

    Rangers manager Jeff Banister was impressed with starter Cole Hamels who allowed two runs on two solo homers by Justin Upton in a 2-0 loss to the Angels.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister was impressed with starter Cole Hamels who allowed two runs on two solo homers by Justin Upton in a 2-0 loss to the Angels.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister was impressed with starter Cole Hamels who allowed two runs on two solo homers by Justin Upton in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers reaction: Shutout pushes losing streak to five

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 17, 2017 01:40 PM

UPDATED September 17, 2017 01:49 PM

ANAHEIM

The Texas Rangers are streaking in the wrong direction with a little over two weeks remaining in the season.

They lost their fifth consecutive game Saturday night as the Los Angeles Angels blanked Texas 2-0 behind two solo home runs from Justin Upton.

The Rangers’ offense, which is banged up and looking haggard, was held to three hits. Starter Parker Bridwell pitched six scoreless and allowed two singles, including an infield single to Delino DeShields, and a double by Joey Gallo. He struck out seven and walked two. Texas only had five base runners in the game and two came from Gallo.

During the Rangers stretch of losing seven of their past eight, they’ve been outscored 62-27.

A quick and painless Rangers Reaction from Saturday’s loss at the Big A:

1. Cole Hamels — It hasn’t been the best month for Hamels, who took the loss Saturday night to drop to 10-4. Hamels pitched very well. His only mistakes were two pitches to Upton, who hit homers in the first and eighth innings.

  Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton

    Rangers starter Cole Hamels took the loss Saturday after allow two runs on two solo homers by the Angels' Justin Upton.

Cole Hamels made two mistakes: two pitches to Justin Upton

Rangers starter Cole Hamels took the loss Saturday after allow two runs on two solo homers by the Angels' Justin Upton.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

2. Chirinos chugs along — Robinson Chirinos reached base for the 29 consecutive game when he worked a walk in the fifth inning. It’s league’s longest current streak and longest for a Ranger since Elvis Andrus reached in 32 in a row in 2012. It’s the second longest streak for a Rangers catcher tying Jim Sundberg in 1977. Mike Napoli’s 34 consecutive game stretch in 2011 is the club record.

3. Strikeouts — The Rangers have three players among the top 21 players in strikeouts. Joey Gallo is fifth with 174, Napoli is 11th with 163 and Rougned Odor is 21st with 147, including two Saturday night. The Brewers only other team w/ 3 in top 22.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

