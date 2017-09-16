Rangers reaction: Wild card slipping away as West officially lost

More Videos 0:32 Nick Martinez left with a 4-3 lead in the sixth before the Angels rallied Pause 1:21 Rangers Jeff Banister laments a five-run sixth in Friday loss to Angels 8:28 Dirk Nowitzki Celebrity Tennis 1:09 Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there 0:36 Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants 1:06 Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass 0:17 RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:27 Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rangers Jeff Banister laments a five-run sixth in Friday loss to Angels Rangers manager Jeff Banister discusses the bullpen's inability to hold a two-run lead as the Angels score five in sixth and hold on for 7-6 win Friday night. Rangers manager Jeff Banister discusses the bullpen's inability to hold a two-run lead as the Angels score five in sixth and hold on for 7-6 win Friday night. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

