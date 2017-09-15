Parking just got tougher for Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fans

Take a deep breath, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fans.
Getting to Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium parking just got a little tougher.
Nolan Ryan Expressway is now closed between Randol Mill Road and Cowboys Way as crews prepare the excavation process for the new Globe Life Field.
The really massive construction won’t begin until early October, but preparations began Friday.
The majority of Tundra Parking Lot B is now closed with the exception of the northeast quadrant at the corner of Randol Mill Road and Stadium Drive.
When the Rangers return home for their final homestand on Sept. 25, access to Tundra Parking Lot B season parking will be limited through entrance B3 on Stadium Drive.
Relax, Lexus drivers; Lexus Valet Parking will continue at entrance B1 on Randol Mill Road.
Cash lots remain in the Tacoma Lot R at the corner of Sanford Street and Stadium Drive.
Manhattan Construction, the general contractor overseeing the work for the new Globe Life Field, will begin excavation work in the east portion of what was formerly Tundra Parking Lot B soon after the season ends.
According to the Rangers’ release, utility work that began last month also continues on the relocation of a 48-foot sanitary sewer line in the area of what was Nolan Ryan Expressway.
The revised parking map effective for Rangers’ home games on Sept. 25 along with updated parking and traffic information can be found at texasrangers.com.
In addition, the city of Arlington has partnered with Waze to help drivers get to and from the Entertainment District and Globe Life Park. Fans can download Waze for free at www.waze.com/get for iOS and Android and see real-time traffic, find optimal routes, avoid game-related road closures and more.
