Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is on the verge of a 31-year-old NFL record

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 15, 2017 02:25 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 04:03 PM

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is barely into his second season in the NFL but he’s only one decent game from breaking an NFL record that has stood for 31 years.

With 80 yards rushing Sunday against the Broncos in Denver, Elliott will break Marcus Allen’s record of 15 consecutive games with at least 80 yards rushing, according to 247Sports.com.

Allen’s record stretched from the final 13 weeks of the 1985 season, in which he rushed for 100 or more yards in 11 games and into the first two weeks of the 1986 season. He rushed for over a 100 yards in both of those games but didn’t have another 100-yard game the rest of ’86.

Elliott rushed for 51 yards in his first-career NFL game last season and then rushed for more than 80 yards in each of the next 15 regular-season games, including seven 100-yard games to finish with a league-leading 1,631 yards.

He had a 104 yards in the Cowboys’ 19-3 win against the Giants in the season-opener to tie Allen’s mark.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

