    Things didn't go as planned Thursday for the Texas Rangers, who lost 10-4 to finish a 2-5 homestand and saw Andrew Cashner give up five runs in 4 1/3 innings (video by Jeff Wilson).

Things didn't go as planned Thursday for the Texas Rangers, who lost 10-4 to finish a 2-5 homestand and saw Andrew Cashner give up five runs in 4 1/3 innings (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Things didn't go as planned Thursday for the Texas Rangers, who lost 10-4 to finish a 2-5 homestand and saw Andrew Cashner give up five runs in 4 1/3 innings (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers pitching falters in 10-4 loss to Mariners

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 14, 2017 10:29 PM

ARLINGTON

Kyle Seager swatted a two-run homer off Andrew Cashner and Yonder Alonso added a bases-clearing double Thursday, and the Texas Rangers were limited to only three hits in the first six innings as the Seattle Mariners beat them for a third straight night, 10-4.

The loss knocks the Rangers two games under .500 and five games out of the second wild card with 16 games remaining. Nine of those are on a road trip that begins Friday at Anaheim.

The return of Adrian Beltre did little to spark the offense. Rougned Odor drove in a run in the second with a sacrifice fly to cut the Mariners’ lead to 2-1. Odor connected for a three-run homer in the seventh after the Mariners had taken a 10-1 lead.　

The Rangers finished 2-5 on their seven-game homestand.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner wasn’t great in the first four innings, but kept the Rangers close. Then, he ran out of gas quickly in the fifth. ... Kyle Seager connected in the second inning for a two-run homer, but the Rangers were down only 2-1 after four. ... Seattle scored three in the fifth on Yonder Alonso’s bases-loaded double off Cashner, when then walked Mike Zunino on four pitches before getting yanked. ... Nick Gardewine finished off the inning and was one of three pitchers — along with Keone Kela and Austin Bibens-Dirkx — to toil in the four-run sixth that took 34 minutes and required 50 pitches.　

How Rangers hitters fared: Adrian Beltre was back in the starting lineup, and it didn’t help one bit. ... The Rangers’ best hitter was Joey Gallo, who singled and doubled, both to left field, in his first two at-bats. He entered the game in a 2-for-22 skid. ... Rougned Odor had the lone RBI while the game was still competitive, on a second-inning sacrifice fly, that made the score 2-1. Odor lifted a three-run homer in the seventh. ... Robinson Chirinos doubled in the second inning to extend his MLB-best streak of consecutive games reaching base to 27. ... Beltre went 1 for 3, boosting his career hit total to 3,036.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

AL wild-card standings

Team

Games back

x-NY Yankees

+3

x-Minnesota

LA Angels

2.5

Seattle

3.5

Kansas City

5

Texas

5

Baltimore

5.5

Tampa Bay

5.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Seattle

020

034

100

10

11

0

Texas

010

000

300

4

6

0

Seattle AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Segura ss

6

1

1

0

0

0

.295

Haniger rf

5

1

0

0

1

2

.278

Cano 2b

4

1

0

0

1

0

.281

Beckham 2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Cruz dh

4

4

4

2

0

0

.289

Seager 3b

4

3

2

3

1

1

.257

Motter 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.199

Alonso 1b

4

0

3

3

1

0

.269

Zunino c

2

0

1

1

2

0

.248

Marjama ph-c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Gamel lf

4

0

0

1

1

1

.276

Heredia cf

2

0

0

0

2

0

.256

Hannemann cf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Totals 38

10

11

10

9

5

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Middlebrooks ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.176

Griffin p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

DeShields cf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.278

Choo rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.263

Hoying rf

1

0

1

0

0

0

.209

Andrus ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.302

Gosselin ss-2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.136

Beltre dh

3

0

1

0

0

0

.314

Robinson pr-dh-ss

1

1

0

0

0

1

.222

Gallo 3b

3

2

2

0

0

1

.209

Chirinos c

2

0

1

0

0

0

.271

Jimenez c

2

0

0

0

0

1

.200

Odor 2b

2

1

1

4

0

0

.213

Napoli 1b

2

0

0

0

0

2

.193

Rua 1b

1

0

0

0

1

1

.220

Calhoun lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.111

Totals 32

4

6

4

1

9

LOB—Seattle 11, Texas 4. 2B—Cruz 2 (27), Alonso (22), Gallo (17), Chirinos (13). HR—Seager (25), off Cashner; Cruz (33), off Griffin; Odor (29), off Albers. RBIs—Cruz 2 (109), Seager 3 (82), Alonso 3 (63), Zunino (59), Gamel (53), Odor 4 (70). SB—Segura (21), Alonso (2), Zunino (1). SF—Odor. Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 7 (Segura 4, Seager, Heredia 2); Texas 2 (Chirinos, Napoli). RISP—Seattle 5 for 16; Texas 1 for 4. Runners moved up—Zunino, Cano.

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hernandez

3 2/3

3

1

1

0

3

54

4.19

Garton

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

6

6.43

Albers, W, 5-1

5

3

3

3

1

6

84

3.09

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cashner, L, 9-10

4 1/3

6

5

5

5

2

93

3.40

Mendez

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

5

3.38

Gardewine

 1/3

1

2

2

1

0

20

5.40

Kela

 1/3

2

2

2

1

0

18

2.86

Bibens-Dirkx

 2/3

1

0

0

1

0

18

4.80

Griffin

3

1

1

1

1

3

37

5.40

Gardewine pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Garton 1-0, Mendez 2-0, Gardewine 2-0, Kela 2-2, Bibens-Dirkx 3-2. HBP—Cashner (Cruz), Albers (Gallo). WP—Cashner. Umpires—Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Vic Carapazza. T—3:21. A—21,931 (48,114).

