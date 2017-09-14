Rangers pitching falters in 10-4 loss to Mariners

Kyle Seager swatted a two-run homer off Andrew Cashner and Yonder Alonso added a bases-clearing double Thursday, and the Texas Rangers were limited to only three hits in the first six innings as the Seattle Mariners beat them for a third straight night, 10-4.
The loss knocks the Rangers two games under .500 and five games out of the second wild card with 16 games remaining. Nine of those are on a road trip that begins Friday at Anaheim.
The return of Adrian Beltre did little to spark the offense. Rougned Odor drove in a run in the second with a sacrifice fly to cut the Mariners’ lead to 2-1. Odor connected for a three-run homer in the seventh after the Mariners had taken a 10-1 lead.
The Rangers finished 2-5 on their seven-game homestand.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner wasn’t great in the first four innings, but kept the Rangers close. Then, he ran out of gas quickly in the fifth. ... Kyle Seager connected in the second inning for a two-run homer, but the Rangers were down only 2-1 after four. ... Seattle scored three in the fifth on Yonder Alonso’s bases-loaded double off Cashner, when then walked Mike Zunino on four pitches before getting yanked. ... Nick Gardewine finished off the inning and was one of three pitchers — along with Keone Kela and Austin Bibens-Dirkx — to toil in the four-run sixth that took 34 minutes and required 50 pitches.
How Rangers hitters fared: Adrian Beltre was back in the starting lineup, and it didn’t help one bit. ... The Rangers’ best hitter was Joey Gallo, who singled and doubled, both to left field, in his first two at-bats. He entered the game in a 2-for-22 skid. ... Rougned Odor had the lone RBI while the game was still competitive, on a second-inning sacrifice fly, that made the score 2-1. Odor lifted a three-run homer in the seventh. ... Robinson Chirinos doubled in the second inning to extend his MLB-best streak of consecutive games reaching base to 27. ... Beltre went 1 for 3, boosting his career hit total to 3,036.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+3
x-Minnesota
—
LA Angels
2.5
Seattle
3.5
Kansas City
5
Texas
5
Baltimore
5.5
Tampa Bay
5.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
Seattle
020
034
100
—
10
11
0
Texas
010
000
300
—
4
6
0
Seattle AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Segura ss
6
1
1
0
0
0
.295
Haniger rf
5
1
0
0
1
2
.278
Cano 2b
4
1
0
0
1
0
.281
Beckham 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Cruz dh
4
4
4
2
0
0
.289
Seager 3b
4
3
2
3
1
1
.257
Motter 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.199
Alonso 1b
4
0
3
3
1
0
.269
Zunino c
2
0
1
1
2
0
.248
Marjama ph-c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Gamel lf
4
0
0
1
1
1
.276
Heredia cf
2
0
0
0
2
0
.256
Hannemann cf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Totals 38
10
11
10
9
5
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Middlebrooks ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.176
Griffin p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
DeShields cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.278
Choo rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.263
Hoying rf
1
0
1
0
0
0
.209
Andrus ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.302
Gosselin ss-2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.136
Beltre dh
3
0
1
0
0
0
.314
Robinson pr-dh-ss
1
1
0
0
0
1
.222
Gallo 3b
3
2
2
0
0
1
.209
Chirinos c
2
0
1
0
0
0
.271
Jimenez c
2
0
0
0
0
1
.200
Odor 2b
2
1
1
4
0
0
.213
Napoli 1b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.193
Rua 1b
1
0
0
0
1
1
.220
Calhoun lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.111
Totals 32
4
6
4
1
9
LOB—Seattle 11, Texas 4. 2B—Cruz 2 (27), Alonso (22), Gallo (17), Chirinos (13). HR—Seager (25), off Cashner; Cruz (33), off Griffin; Odor (29), off Albers. RBIs—Cruz 2 (109), Seager 3 (82), Alonso 3 (63), Zunino (59), Gamel (53), Odor 4 (70). SB—Segura (21), Alonso (2), Zunino (1). SF—Odor. Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 7 (Segura 4, Seager, Heredia 2); Texas 2 (Chirinos, Napoli). RISP—Seattle 5 for 16; Texas 1 for 4. Runners moved up—Zunino, Cano.
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hernandez
3 2/3
3
1
1
0
3
54
4.19
Garton
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
6
6.43
Albers, W, 5-1
5
3
3
3
1
6
84
3.09
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner, L, 9-10
4 1/3
6
5
5
5
2
93
3.40
Mendez
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
5
3.38
Gardewine
1/3
1
2
2
1
0
20
5.40
Kela
1/3
2
2
2
1
0
18
2.86
Bibens-Dirkx
2/3
1
0
0
1
0
18
4.80
Griffin
3
1
1
1
1
3
37
5.40
Gardewine pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Garton 1-0, Mendez 2-0, Gardewine 2-0, Kela 2-2, Bibens-Dirkx 3-2. HBP—Cashner (Cruz), Albers (Gallo). WP—Cashner. Umpires—Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Vic Carapazza. T—3:21. A—21,931 (48,114).
