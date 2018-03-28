Here's what Riley Dodge will be making as Southlake Carroll head football coach

Riley Dodge will be making $97,284 next season as the new head coach at Southlake Carroll.

Carroll school district trustees approved his hiring at Monday night's board meeting.

Dodge, who quarterbacked Carroll to a UIL state title in 2006, is on a 207-day contract that is prorated for the current school year with a start date of March 27, Carroll spokesperson Julie Thannum said in a text on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Dodge replaced Hal Wasson, who went on to become the executive director of athletics at Irving ISD.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dodge's salary breakdown:

$58,013 teacher contract

$38,551 head football coach stipend

$720 cell phone stipend

Dodge was one of three finalists for the job along with Colleyville Heritage's Joe Willis and San Angelo Central's Brent Davis.

He was the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest in 2017, and also an assistant coach at Flower Mound Marcus, Texas A&M and Texas after graduating from McNeese State.

Last year Wasson made $115,126 in his 11th season with the Dragons.