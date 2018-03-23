Hal Wasson, who has been Southlake Carroll’s head coach for the past 11 seasons, might not be around to coach his 12th season for the Dragons. He’s currently on paid administrative leave.
High School Sports

Former Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson accepts job with Irving ISD

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

March 23, 2018 07:59 PM

Hal Wasson confirmed on Friday that he is the new executive director of athletics with the Irving school district.

"I'm excited for a new challenge," Wasson said in a text.

Wasson was the head coach with Southlake Carroll for 11 years before being put on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24. After a month-long investigation, Wasson and the Carroll school district agreed on a settlement on Feb. 25.

Wasson, 61, won 121 games with the Dragons and led them to a UIL state football title in 2011.

"Over the last couple months my focus turned to ways I could better support and serve coaches and kids," Wasson said. "I was so impressed by the vision and leadership of the Irving ISD administrative team."

Wasson also said that he had received several inquiries about coaching opportunities.

Former Carroll quarterback Riley Dodge was named the new Carroll head coach on Friday.

The Carroll ISD Board of Trustees met for over three hours in closed session and emerged to authorize the superintendent to pursue what they talked about in the session but did not announce a decision on the future of coach Hal Wasson at Southlake Carroll High School. Rodger Mallisonrmallison@star-telegram.com

