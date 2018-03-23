Here are the three finalists for Southlake Carroll's new head football coach

Colleyville Heritage’s Joe Willis, San Angelo Central’s Brent Davis and former Southlake Carroll quarterback Riley Dodge are the finalists for the Dragons head football coaching position, sources tell the Star-Telegram.

A decision on who exactly will get that coveted position could come on Monday during a Carroll ISD school board meeting.

“The superintendent will recommend the finalist for approval and hiring on Monday,” a source said.

Carroll ISD put Hal Wasson on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24 and the two parties reached a settlement agreement on Feb. 25 that ended an 11-year relationship with Wasson as Carroll's head coach.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Dragons won 121 games in that span, including a UIL state title in 2011.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 158 Deciding the fate of Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson Pause 94 Mack Beggs: "I've trained too hard for haters to put me down." 140 DeSoto's 67-46 victory over Duncanville turns into violent brawl between players 85 Cam'Ron Jones: 'A longtime dream is finally reality.' 292 Southlake Carroll football parent: "He's valued in kids' lives." 655 It's UIL realignment time again! Check out every new football district in the state 88 Mansfield safety commits to Nebraska 197 UIL Spirit State Championships: Carroll Dragons earn bronze 73 UIL Spirit State Championships: Haslet Eaton shocks the field 79 UIL Spirit State Championships: Nelson Bobcats had the moves Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Carroll ISD Board of Trustees met for over three hours in closed session and emerged to authorize the superintendent to pursue what they talked about in the session but did not announce a decision on the future of coach Hal Wasson at Southlake Carroll High School. Rodger Mallisonrmallison@star-telegram.com

Here are the finalists:

Joe Willis: In eight seasons, Willis has won 85 games with Iraan, Cedar Park and Colleyville Heritage. He led Cedar Park to a state title in 2012 and state runner-up in 2014. The Timberwolves were 37-8 during his tenure. He didn’t miss a step after arriving to Heritage – the Panthers went to the state quarterfinals in 2016 which snapped a 10-year drought and are coming off a regional round appearance in 2017. The Panthers have gone 21-6 the past two seasons.





Brent Davis: In 23 years, Davis owns a 178-88-1 record, including 55-8 with Central since 2013. Prior to his arrival in 2009, the Bobcats had two winning seasons in 16 years. In his third year they won a district title for the first time since 1963. They started 10-0 in 2016 – a first in 73 years. The Bobcats went to the area round in 2017 and the regional round the previous three seasons. He’s also had success at Banquete and Sinton, where he went to the Class 3A state title game in 2001.





Riley Dodge: The offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest, Dodge was the starting quarterback on Carroll’s state title team in 2006, which marked a third consecutive championship for the program. The coach that year was his father Todd Dodge – his last with Carroll – and the current Austin Westlake coach nearly returned for a second act, but a deal fell through March 11, which would’ve made Dodge the new football coach and athletic director, according to a report from KTVT/Ch. 11 reporter Bill Jones.