Ever since Southlake Carroll took home its first state title in 1988, they've remained a dominant football powerhouse. Relive the state championships, the national championships and the best players who launched their college and pro careers as Dragons. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
High School Football

Former Southlake Carroll state-winning QB interested in Dragons head coach position

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

March 21, 2018 11:58 AM

Riley Dodge has interviewed for the head football coach position at Southlake Carroll, a source told the Star-Telegram.

Dodge is currently the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest High School. He attended Carroll, and was the Dragons' starting quarterback on the 2006 state championship team.

Officials from the Carroll school district have not responded to requests for comment..

The Carroll job has been vacant since Hal Wasson accepted a buyout on Feb. 25. The district posted the job opening a day later.

A deal to bring Austin Westlake head Todd Dodge, Riley's father, back to Carroll fell through around March 11., according to a report from KTVT/Ch. 11 reporter Bill Jones.

Todd Dodge led Carroll to four titles from 2002-06.

The Star-Telegram, through a Texas Open Records Request to the Carroll ISD, is seeking copies of all applications and resumes submitted for the head football coach job, as well as other details.

