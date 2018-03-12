Southlake Carroll coach Todd Dodge, right, talks with quarterback Chase Daniel during their 45-14 victory over Midland Lee on Aug. 28, 2004. The victory started a 49-game winning streak for the Dragons.
High School Sports

Here's the latest on Southlake Carroll's pursuit of Todd Dodge

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 12:03 PM

Todd Dodge will not be returning to Southlake Carroll, according to CBS 11's Bill Jones.

A deal to bring Dodge, currently the head coach at Austin Westlake and the athletic director for the Eanes school district, back to the DFW power to take over as head coach and athletic director nearly developed late Sunday night, according to Jones, who cited sources. But that agreement never came to fruition.

The Star-Telegram has reached out to Carroll Independent School District, but is still awaiting a response. This story will be updated as necessary.

Dodge led Carroll to four UIL Class 5A state titles between 2002 and 2006. He was 79-1 in that span and 98-11 overall with the Dragons.

He has spent the past four years at Austin Westlake where he was recently nominated for the Texas High School Coaches Association's Tom Landry Award for Region 8.

Carroll posted the head football coach vacancy on Feb. 26, a day after Hal Wasson accepted a contract buyout through the 2018-19 school year.

Before the buyout, Wasson had been on administrative leave since Jan. 24, when Carroll superintendent David Faltys said in an email letter to Dragon Football Families that the district had determined there was a need to conduct an internal review of the program.

The report, which was sent to the UIL on Feb. 16, was conducted by Carroll athletic director Darren Allman, assistant superintendents and the human resources department.

