Could Southlake Carroll hire its state-winning QB as its new head coach?

Dodge is making his return to Southlake Carroll. OK, it's not Todd Dodge.
But his son, Riley, a former quarterback at Carroll, interviewed for the job as head football coach.
Riley Dodge is the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest. He was the starting quarterback in 2006 when both Dodges won a UIL Class 5A state title.
Todd Peterman got the job at White Settlement Brewer, but can he make the Bears into a contender?
The soccer season is in its final week and one team continued program tradition while another is looking to make history on Friday night.
Here's what I think and here's what I know:
Three things I think
1. White Settlement Brewer doesn’t have the football athletes DeSoto has, but Todd Peterman makes the Bears a playoff contender. For the past three years, Brewer has been a playoff team and knocking on the door for a win. Another challenge in 2018 is fighting an extra team for a berth – District 3-5A Division I has nine teams, five of which went to the playoffs last season. I can see the Bears winning at least five district games next season, which would put them in good shape for a fourth-straight appearance in the big dance. Their first round opponent would either be a Carrollton school, Birdville, Grapevine, Colleyville Heritage, Denton Ryan or Denton.
2. Southlake Carroll will name its next football coach on Monday during a scheduled school board meeting. For my sake, let’s hope so. I’ve been covering this story for the past two months and really it’s gone nowhere. The question is who? Some top choices are off the board – Peterman went west and Todd Dodge isn’t returning. After Dodge’s deal fell flat before spring break, Carroll ISD started looking at applications on Monday. Could it be Riley Dodge?
3. Keller Central girls soccer will win the District 3-6A title on Friday night in Weatherford. The Chargers take on the Kangaroos and a win will give them their first district championship in program history. They would also be the No. 1 seed as the playoffs begin on March 29. Central won the first meeting 2-0 and beat Fossil Ridge 7-0 on Tuesday to stay a point behind Timber Creek, who's off on Friday. Central is 14-4-3 this year and according to MaxPreps, the Chargers were 32-34-10 the previous four seasons.
Three things I know
1. Grandview softball is 19-0 this season and ranks No. 1 in Class 3A by the Texas Girls of Coaches Association. Keller and Mansfield are No. 2 and 3 in 6A. In the Texas High School Baseball state rankings, Carroll is No. 4 in 6A. Four area baseball teams are in the Top 10 for 5A, with Cleburne holding down the top spot this week along with Heritage (4), Grapevine (7) and Aledo (10).
2. Kennedale girls soccer won the district championship on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win vs. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis. The Wildcats scored in the 19th minute when sophomore Faith Kinser dribbled the ball through a defender's legs and went over the goal keeper to find the net. Senior Raeley Crosley earned the shutout. The Wildcats will once again be a favorite in Class 4A and try to go to the regional final for the fourth consecutive year. Kennedale won UIL state titles in 2015 and 2016.
3. Brock and Joshua softball both won on Tuesday. The Eagles scored 14 times in the first inning and went on to beat Cisco 15-0. Junior Landry Felts hit not one but two grand slams in the frame. Junior Jessica Leek hit her first career home run and sophomore Lauren Kizer added a two-run inside the park home run. The Owls beat Burleson Centennial 8-7 on sophomore Reese Rumfield's walk-off RBI double. It was Joshua's first win against the Spartans since 2015. Rumfield added a home run and junior Anne Elise Gest hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first.
Comments