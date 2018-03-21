DFW’s top 50 high school football recruits for the Class of 2019

Another recruiting cycle, another year of unbelievable talent around Dallas-Fort Worth.
Here are the top 50 recruits in DFW for the 2019 recruiting cycle.
1. DB Brian Williams
6-0, 185, Dallas Bishop Dunne
Committed to Texas A&M. Ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation by 247Sports. Also considered Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more. He was named ALL-USA Texas football defensive player of the year.
2. WR Theo Wease
6-3, 195, Allen
Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 player in the country, top player in Texas and top WR in the country. Ranked as the No. 5 receiver in the nation, fourth overall prospect in Texas by 247. Recorded 53 catches, 852 yards, 14 TDs in 2017. Holds 40 scholarship offers. He’s projected to commit to Oklahoma, per 247Sports.
3. DB Lewis Cine
6-2, 180, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill
Ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation by 247. Holds 31 scholarship offers including Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State and more. He's projected to commit with Penn State, per 247Sports.
4. ATH Marquez Beason
5-11, 175, Dallas Bishop Dunne
Holds 44 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 6 athlete in the nation, ninth overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.
5. WR Trejan Bridges
6-1, 185, Hebron
Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Arkansas, Baylor, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State, Michigan State and Kansas. Recorded 13 TDs in 2017.
6. TE Austin Stogner
6-6, 230, Plano Prestonwood
Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and more. Ranked the No. 2 tight end in the nation. Recorded 10 TDs in 2017.
7. LB Marcel Brooks
6-3, 200, Flower Mound Marcus
Considering TCU, Clemson, Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and more. He’s projected to commit with LSU, per 247Sports. Ranked the No. 6 outside linebacker in the nation.
8. LB/DL NaNa Osafo-Mensah
6-4, 225, Nolan Catholic
Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Texas, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and more. Ranked the No. 6 weak-side defensive end in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Notre Dame, per 247Sports.
9. WR Kameron Brown
6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage
Committed to UCLA. Also considered TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Miami and more. Ranked the No. 24 receiver in the nation, 19th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 71 catches, 1,147 yards, 20 TDs in 2017.
10. ATH Jeffery Carter
6-0, 180, Aledo
Considering Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, Georgia, Texas Tech, Penn State, Houston, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Illinois and more. He's projected to commit with the Aggies, per 24Sports.
11. DB Demani Richardson
6-1, 190, Waxahachie
Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, Baylor, Missouri and Georgia. Ranked the No. 6 safety in the nation. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.
12. DB Jalen Catalon
5-9, 180, Mansfield Legacy
Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Texas, Stanford, Missouri, Ohio State, Arkansas and more. Ranked the No. 8 safety in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Clemson, per 247Sports. Voted Associated Press Class 5A all-state defensive player of the year when he was just a sophomore. Recorded 297 tackles, 12 INTs the past two seasons.
13. OL E.J. Ndoma-Ogar
6-3, 305, Allen
Holds 40 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 9 offensive guard in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Oklahoma, per 247Sports.
14. WR Dylan Wright
6-3, 195, West Mesquite
Considering TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and more. He’s projected to commit with the Horned Frogs, per 247Sports.
15. RB Titus Swen
5-10, 205, Haslet Eaton
Holds offers from SMU, Kansas and Arizona State. Ranked the No. 17 running back in the nation. Recorded 459 carries, 3,086 yards, 39 TDs the past two seasons.
16. DL Hunter Spears
6-4, 280, Sachse
Committed to Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Alabama and more. Ranked the No. 16 defensive tackle in the nation.
17. OL Branson Bragg
6-4, 295, Crandall
Holds 19 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 2 center in the nation. He's projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports.
18. QB Grant Tisdale
6-1, 205, Allen
Ranked the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. Considering Ohio State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma State and more. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 42 TDs in 2017. He projected to commit with Texas A&M, per 247Sports.
19. DL Steven Parker
6-4, 220, Dallas South Oak Cliff
Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered TCU, Baylor and UT-San Antonio. Ranked the No. 22 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
20. DB Anfernee Orji
6-1, 200, Rockwall
Considering Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Utah. Recorded 84 tackles, 13 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017. He’s projected to commit with Vanderbilt, per 247Sports.
21. ATH Velton Gardner
5-9, 170, Dallas Skyline
Considering Texas Tech, Kansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Jackson State, Syracuse and Lafayette. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 30 TDs in 2017.
22. DB Jonathan McGill
5-9, 170, Coppell
Considering SMU, UT-San Antonio, Stanford, Syracuse, Nevada, Bowling Green and more. Ranked as the No. 34 safety in the nation. Recorded 80 tackles, 7 for loss, 10 pass deflections in 2017.
23. TE Nnamdi Adim-Madumere
6-3, 225, Fort Worth Southwest
Considering Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas State, North Texas and more. He’s projected to commit with the Aggies, per 247Sports.
24. DL Jayden Jernigan
6-1, 270, Allen
Considering Texas Tech, Washington, Arkansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, SMU and Oklahoma State. Ranked as the No. 34 defensive tackle in the nation. He’s projected to commit with the Red Raiders, per 247Sports.
25. DL Colt Ellison
6-4, 235, Aledo
Offers from TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, Tulsa and more. Recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks in 2017. Ranked the No. 30 weak-side defensive end in the nation. He's projected to commit with the Horned Frogs, per 247Sports.
26. DL Taurean Carter
6-3, 250, Mansfield Legacy
Offers from SMU, Florida, Oklahoma State, Houston, Purdue, Michigan State and more. Ranked the No. 49 strong-side defensive end in the nation, 84th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss in 2017.
27. TE Baylor Cupp
6-6, 235, Brock
Offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa and Louisiana-Monroe. Ranked the No. 22 tight end overall in the nation.
28. DB Donavann Collins
5-11, 170, Cedar Hill
Committed to TCU. Also considered SMU, Illinois, Memphis, New Mexico and Louisiana Tech.
29. RB Qualan Jones
5-10, 210, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill
Drawing interest from TCU, Texas A&M and SMU. Ranked the No. 44 running back in the nation. Rushed for 1,200 yards, 18 TDs in 2017.
30. DL Shemar Pearl
6-4, 220, Plano West
Offers from Alabama, Baylor, SMU, Georgia, Colorado and more. Ranked the No. 34 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
31. WR La’Vontae Shenault
6-0, 180, DeSoto
Considering TCU, SMU, West Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Kansas State, Illinois and Colorado. Recorded 60 catches, 791 yards, 6 TDs in 2017.
32. DB William Jones
5-10, 165, Mansfield Summit
Committed to TCU. Recorded 6 interceptions and 9 pass deflections in 2017.
33. DL Enoch Jackson
6-0, 290, Mansfield Legacy
Offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Indiana, Iowa and more. Recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Razorbacks, per 247Sports.
34. RB Andrew Henry
5-9, 180, Allen
Drawing interest from UCLA, SMU, Penn State, Houston and North Texas.
35. LB Gabriel Murphy
6-2, 215, Dallas Bishop Lynch
Offers from Connecticut, Texas State and UT-San Antonio. Recorded 93 tackles, 25 for loss, 9.5 sacks in 2017.
36. WR Jabari Khepera
5-10, 180, Dallas Bishop Dunne
Offers from Kansas State, Mississippi State, Utah, UT-San Antonio, Illinois State and Jackson State.
37. DB Miles Williams
6-0, 165, Mansfield
Holds offers from Cal, Texas State, UT-San Antonio and SMU. Ranked the No. 69 cornerback in the nation, 88th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017.
38. DL Z'Core Brooks
6-6, 220, Dallas Wilson
Offers from Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU and Purdue. Recorded 43 tackles, 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks in 2017. He's projected to commit with Oregon State, per 247Sports.
39. QB Jacob Clark
6-5, 210, Rockwall
Offers from TCU, Washington State, Rice and Memphis. Ranked the No. 22 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Recorded 3,000 yards, 36 TDs in 2017.
40. RB T.J. McDaniel
6-0, 185, Southlake Carroll
Offers from Oregon, Clemson, San Diego State. Recorded 1,900 yards rushing and 23 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Ducks, per 247Sports.
41. RB Darrin Smith
5-8, 180, Frisco Lone Star
Offers from Nebraska, Colorado, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and more. Ranked the No. 11 all-purpose back in the nation. Rushed for 550 yards, 6 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with TCU, per 247Sports.
42. DL Isreal Isuman-Hundley
6-5, 230, Argyle Liberty Christian
Offers from Baylor and Oklahoma State. Ranked the No. 53 weak-side defensive end in the nation.
43. WR Rashee Rice
6-2, 175, Richland
Offers Texas Tech, SMU, Washington State, Houton, Minnesota, Illinois, Tulsa and more. Recorded 1,200 yards, 15 TDs in 2017.
44. WR/DB Ty DeArman
5-11, 185, Arlington Bowie
Offers from Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, San Diego State and more. Recorded 990 total yards, 6 TDs, 64 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles in 2017.
45. DB/LB Wyatt Harris
6-3, 220, Aledo
Committed to TCU. Recorded 71 tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 pass deflections in 2017.
46. DB Stacy Brown
6-2, 185, Duncanville
Offers from Missouri, Purdue, Arkansas State, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and UT-San Antonio.
47. RB Justin Dinka
5-11, 185, Flower Mound
Offers from Baylor, SMU, Houston, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois and Indiana. Recorded 1,150 yards, 15 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Bears, per 247Sports.
48. DB Deondre Dansby
5-11, 180, Dallas South Oak Cliff
Offers from SMU, Arizona State, Houston, Navy, Colorado and Jackson State. Recorded 117 tackles, 10 for loss, 15 pass deflections and 5 interceptions in 2017.
49. WR Langston Anderson
6-2, 190, Midlothian Heritage
Offers from Baylor, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Mississippi and more. Recorded 850 yards, 9 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with Ole Miss, per 247Sports.
50. DB Virdel Edwards
6-1, 185, Plano Prestonwood
Offers from Iowa State, Purdue, Colorado and Louisiana-Monroe.
