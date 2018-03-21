DFW’s top 50 high school football recruits for the Class of 2019

Another recruiting cycle, another year of unbelievable talent around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Here are the top 50 recruits in DFW for the 2019 recruiting cycle.

1. DB Brian Williams

6-0, 185, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Committed to Texas A&M. Ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation by 247Sports. Also considered Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more. He was named ALL-USA Texas football defensive player of the year.

2. WR Theo Wease

6-3, 195, Allen

Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 player in the country, top player in Texas and top WR in the country. Ranked as the No. 5 receiver in the nation, fourth overall prospect in Texas by 247. Recorded 53 catches, 852 yards, 14 TDs in 2017. Holds 40 scholarship offers. He’s projected to commit to Oklahoma, per 247Sports.

Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers. Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports

3. DB Lewis Cine

6-2, 180, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill

Ranked as the No. 3 safety in the nation by 247. Holds 31 scholarship offers including Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State and more. He's projected to commit with Penn State, per 247Sports.

Four-star safety Lewis Cine recently moved from Massachusetts to Texas where he has enrolled at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill. Andrew Ivins 247Sports

4. ATH Marquez Beason

5-11, 175, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Holds 44 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 6 athlete in the nation, ninth overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.

5. WR Trejan Bridges

6-1, 185, Hebron

Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Arkansas, Baylor, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington State, Michigan State and Kansas. Recorded 13 TDs in 2017.

6. TE Austin Stogner

6-6, 230, Plano Prestonwood

Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered TCU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and more. Ranked the No. 2 tight end in the nation. Recorded 10 TDs in 2017.

7. LB Marcel Brooks

6-3, 200, Flower Mound Marcus

Considering TCU, Clemson, Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and more. He’s projected to commit with LSU, per 247Sports. Ranked the No. 6 outside linebacker in the nation.

T.J. McDaniel is chased by Marcus linebacker Marcel Brooks (9) to the end zone for a touchdown as Marcus played Carroll in high school football at Dragon Stadium in October. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

6-4, 225, Nolan Catholic

Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UCLA, Texas, Baylor, Georgia, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and more. Ranked the No. 6 weak-side defensive end in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Notre Dame, per 247Sports.

Hybrid outside linebacker NaNa Osafo-Mensah goes through drills during workouts with the Nolan Catholic High School Vikings Monday July 17, 2017. Workouts included agility and strength drills. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

9. WR Kameron Brown

6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage

Committed to UCLA. Also considered TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Miami and more. Ranked the No. 24 receiver in the nation, 19th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 71 catches, 1,147 yards, 20 TDs in 2017.

Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com

10. ATH Jeffery Carter

6-0, 180, Aledo

Considering Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor, Georgia, Texas Tech, Penn State, Houston, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Illinois and more. He's projected to commit with the Aggies, per 24Sports.

Jeffery Carter (3) of Aledo HS evades Chisholm Trail defenders in a high school football game Friday, Sept, 23, 2016. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

11. DB Demani Richardson

6-1, 190, Waxahachie

Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered TCU, Texas, Baylor, Missouri and Georgia. Ranked the No. 6 safety in the nation. Recorded 11 TDs in 2017.

12. DB Jalen Catalon

5-9, 180, Mansfield Legacy

Considering TCU, Oklahoma, Texas, Stanford, Missouri, Ohio State, Arkansas and more. Ranked the No. 8 safety in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Clemson, per 247Sports. Voted Associated Press Class 5A all-state defensive player of the year when he was just a sophomore. Recorded 297 tackles, 12 INTs the past two seasons.

Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon (5) eludes Frisco Lone Star’s Jaylan Ford (45) during a Class 5A state quarterfinal playoff game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Dec. 9, 2017. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

6-3, 305, Allen

Holds 40 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 9 offensive guard in the nation. He’s projected to commit with Oklahoma, per 247Sports.

14. WR Dylan Wright

6-3, 195, West Mesquite

Considering TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Baylor, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and more. He’s projected to commit with the Horned Frogs, per 247Sports.

15. RB Titus Swen

5-10, 205, Haslet Eaton

Holds offers from SMU, Kansas and Arizona State. Ranked the No. 17 running back in the nation. Recorded 459 carries, 3,086 yards, 39 TDs the past two seasons.

16. DL Hunter Spears

6-4, 280, Sachse

Committed to Notre Dame. Also considered TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Alabama and more. Ranked the No. 16 defensive tackle in the nation.

17. OL Branson Bragg

6-4, 295, Crandall

Holds 19 scholarship offers. Ranked the No. 2 center in the nation. He's projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports.

18. QB Grant Tisdale

6-1, 205, Allen

Ranked the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation. Considering Ohio State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Oregon, Oklahoma State and more. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 42 TDs in 2017. He projected to commit with Texas A&M, per 247Sports.

19. DL Steven Parker

6-4, 220, Dallas South Oak Cliff

Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered TCU, Baylor and UT-San Antonio. Ranked the No. 22 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

20. DB Anfernee Orji

6-1, 200, Rockwall

Considering Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Utah. Recorded 84 tackles, 13 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017. He’s projected to commit with Vanderbilt, per 247Sports.

21. ATH Velton Gardner

5-9, 170, Dallas Skyline

Considering Texas Tech, Kansas State, North Texas, Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Jackson State, Syracuse and Lafayette. Recorded 3,000 total yards, 30 TDs in 2017.

22. DB Jonathan McGill







5-9, 170, Coppell



Considering SMU, UT-San Antonio, Stanford, Syracuse, Nevada, Bowling Green and more. Ranked as the No. 34 safety in the nation. Recorded 80 tackles, 7 for loss, 10 pass deflections in 2017.

6-3, 225, Fort Worth Southwest

Considering Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas State, North Texas and more. He’s projected to commit with the Aggies, per 247Sports.

24. DL Jayden Jernigan

6-1, 270, Allen

Considering Texas Tech, Washington, Arkansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, SMU and Oklahoma State. Ranked as the No. 34 defensive tackle in the nation. He’s projected to commit with the Red Raiders, per 247Sports.

25. DL Colt Ellison

6-4, 235, Aledo

Offers from TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, Tulsa and more. Recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks in 2017. Ranked the No. 30 weak-side defensive end in the nation. He's projected to commit with the Horned Frogs, per 247Sports.

Aledo’s Colt Ellison (44) keep College Station’s quarterback Marquez Perez (1) from getting into the end zone during Saturday’s UIL State Championship final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Lance Winter lwinter@star-telegram.com

26. DL Taurean Carter

6-3, 250, Mansfield Legacy

Offers from SMU, Florida, Oklahoma State, Houston, Purdue, Michigan State and more. Ranked the No. 49 strong-side defensive end in the nation, 84th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss in 2017.

Mansfield Legacy defensive lineman Taurean Carter celebrates recovering a Midlothian fumble during the first half. Brandon Wade Star-Telegram

27. TE Baylor Cupp

6-6, 235, Brock

Offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa and Louisiana-Monroe. Ranked the No. 22 tight end overall in the nation.

28. DB Donavann Collins

5-11, 170, Cedar Hill

Committed to TCU. Also considered SMU, Illinois, Memphis, New Mexico and Louisiana Tech.

29. RB Qualan Jones

5-10, 210, Trinity Christian Cedar Hill

Drawing interest from TCU, Texas A&M and SMU. Ranked the No. 44 running back in the nation. Rushed for 1,200 yards, 18 TDs in 2017.

30. DL Shemar Pearl

6-4, 220, Plano West

Offers from Alabama, Baylor, SMU, Georgia, Colorado and more. Ranked the No. 34 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

6-0, 180, DeSoto

Considering TCU, SMU, West Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Kansas State, Illinois and Colorado. Recorded 60 catches, 791 yards, 6 TDs in 2017.

32. DB William Jones

5-10, 165, Mansfield Summit

Committed to TCU. Recorded 6 interceptions and 9 pass deflections in 2017.

Mansfield Summit’s William Jones (20) reacts to making a touchdown catch against Waxahachie in the second half of high school football action at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

33. DL Enoch Jackson

6-0, 290, Mansfield Legacy

Offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Indiana, Iowa and more. Recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Razorbacks, per 247Sports.

Legacy’s Enoch Jackson Jr. (99) scores from a yard out despite the defensive effort of Aledo’s Aaron Hale (26). Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

34. RB Andrew Henry

5-9, 180, Allen

Drawing interest from UCLA, SMU, Penn State, Houston and North Texas.

35. LB Gabriel Murphy

6-2, 215, Dallas Bishop Lynch

Offers from Connecticut, Texas State and UT-San Antonio. Recorded 93 tackles, 25 for loss, 9.5 sacks in 2017.

36. WR Jabari Khepera

5-10, 180, Dallas Bishop Dunne

Offers from Kansas State, Mississippi State, Utah, UT-San Antonio, Illinois State and Jackson State.

37. DB Miles Williams

6-0, 165, Mansfield

Holds offers from Cal, Texas State, UT-San Antonio and SMU. Ranked the No. 69 cornerback in the nation, 88th overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 pass deflections in 2017.

Miles Williams breaks up a pass last season. He’s the only Tigers returner to have won a district honor last season. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

6-6, 220, Dallas Wilson

Offers from Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU and Purdue. Recorded 43 tackles, 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks in 2017. He's projected to commit with Oregon State, per 247Sports.

39. QB Jacob Clark

6-5, 210, Rockwall

Offers from TCU, Washington State, Rice and Memphis. Ranked the No. 22 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Recorded 3,000 yards, 36 TDs in 2017.

6-0, 185, Southlake Carroll

Offers from Oregon, Clemson, San Diego State. Recorded 1,900 yards rushing and 23 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Ducks, per 247Sports.

41. RB Darrin Smith

5-8, 180, Frisco Lone Star

Offers from Nebraska, Colorado, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and more. Ranked the No. 11 all-purpose back in the nation. Rushed for 550 yards, 6 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with TCU, per 247Sports.

6-5, 230, Argyle Liberty Christian

Offers from Baylor and Oklahoma State. Ranked the No. 53 weak-side defensive end in the nation.

43. WR Rashee Rice

6-2, 175, Richland

Offers Texas Tech, SMU, Washington State, Houton, Minnesota, Illinois, Tulsa and more. Recorded 1,200 yards, 15 TDs in 2017.

5-11, 185, Arlington Bowie

Offers from Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, San Diego State and more. Recorded 990 total yards, 6 TDs, 64 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles in 2017.

Bowie Volunteers receiver Ty DeArman (10) scrambles for yards as Sam Houston Texans Steven Delorbe (58) closes in during the first quarter as Bowie plays Sam Houston at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

6-3, 220, Aledo

Committed to TCU. Recorded 71 tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 pass deflections in 2017.

Aledo linebacker Wyatt Harris tackles Denton quarterback Colt Atkinson for a loss at the 1-yard line in Friday's 5A Division I area playoff game at Northwest ISD Stadium. Tom Marvin Special to the Star-Telegram

46. DB Stacy Brown

6-2, 185, Duncanville

Offers from Missouri, Purdue, Arkansas State, Texas State, Louisiana-Monroe and UT-San Antonio.

47. RB Justin Dinka

5-11, 185, Flower Mound

Offers from Baylor, SMU, Houston, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois and Indiana. Recorded 1,150 yards, 15 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with the Bears, per 247Sports.

48. DB Deondre Dansby

5-11, 180, Dallas South Oak Cliff

Offers from SMU, Arizona State, Houston, Navy, Colorado and Jackson State. Recorded 117 tackles, 10 for loss, 15 pass deflections and 5 interceptions in 2017.

49. WR Langston Anderson

6-2, 190, Midlothian Heritage

Offers from Baylor, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Mississippi and more. Recorded 850 yards, 9 TDs in 2017. He's projected to commit with Ole Miss, per 247Sports.

50. DB Virdel Edwards

6-1, 185, Plano Prestonwood

Offers from Iowa State, Purdue, Colorado and Louisiana-Monroe.