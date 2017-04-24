High School Football

April 24, 2017 1:02 PM

Colleyville Heritage wideout Kameron Brown is going to UCLA

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Kameron Brown will enter the fall football season as one of the top Star-Telegram area players to watch - but for college recruiters, the sophomore receiver will be off the market.

Brown committed to UCLA on Monday via Twitter after holding more than 30 offers. He narrowed his decision to a dozen on April 12.

The son of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown, Kameron Brown led the Panthers in 2016 with 46 catches, 758 yards and 11 TDs. Heritage finished 10-4 and went to the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals, its first trip since 2006.

Larry Brown, who won three Super Bowls and was Super Bowl XXX MVP, went to Los Angeles High School, just seven miles from UCLA before attending TCU in the early 1990s. The Cowboys selected him in the 12th round of the 1991 NFL Draft where he suited up for Dallas from 1991-95 and again in 1998.

Our family is excited to announce that Kam Brown has decided to commit to the University of California Los Angeles.

Former Dallas Cowboy Larry Brown

Among Brown’s final 12 were TCU, Baylor, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas and Alabama.

Last month, Brown participated in the Under Armour All-American camp at Cedar Hill High School.

