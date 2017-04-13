Colleyville Heritage 2019 wide receiver narrows college decision

Holding 32 offers - picking up 11 in a span of seven days in January - Colleyville Heritage’s Kameron Brown has quickly become one of the top young players in the state.
The son of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown, the sophomore wide receiver led the Panthers in 2016 with 46 catches, 758 yards and 11 TDs. Heritage finished 10-4 and went to the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals, its first trip since 2006.
On Tuesday, his father - who was Super Bowl XXX MVP - tweeted out a dozen schools that Brown will focus his recruiting on.
“Kam Brown has been blessed to receive offers from many great programs, but has decided to focus on the following schools,” Larry Brown tweeted out.
Among the 12 included TCU, Baylor, SMU, Texas A&M and Texas. Brown also has national powerhouse Alabama on his list.
Last month, Brown participated in the Under Armour All-American camp at Cedar Hill High School.
Colleyville heritage wr kameron brown #allamericacamp #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/j9EHp4aelx— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) March 26, 2017
