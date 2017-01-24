Great week for Colleyville Heritage’s Kameron Brown

The next big thing just might be in Colleyville.
Picking up 11 offers since Jan. 16, Heritage sophomore Kameron Brown has started opening up eyes. Colorado and Michigan were the latest schools on Brown’s radar.
Blessed to receive an offer from Colorado #coloradofootball #coloradoathletics pic.twitter.com/9G17th3FQh— Kameron Brown (@Kameronbrown__) January 24, 2017
Honored to receive an offer from Michigan #BIGBLUENATION #Michigan football #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/nMKJH5kBdD— Kameron Brown (@Kameronbrown__) January 23, 2017
Brown led the team with 46 catches, 758 yards and 11 TDs as the Panthers (10-4) went to the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals, their first trip since 2006. They were eliminated 24-10 by Denton Ryan.
In four playoff games, Brown had three touchdowns, one in the first round vs. Arlington Heights, and two with 85 yards in the regional round vs. Lubbock Coronado.
His career-high came in a 53-36 win vs. Richland in the final regular season game on Nov. 4 when he had 113 yards receiving and 3 TDs. The win helped push Heritage into a share of the District 8-5A crown.
Other offers Brown picked up included Missouri, Texas, Baylor, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Oregon, Penn State and UCLA.
