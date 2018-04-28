TCU tackle Matt Pryor, linebacker Travin Howard taken on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The number of TCU football players in the NFL grew larger by two on Day 3 of the draft Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles selected Horned Frogs offensive tackle Matt Pryor in the sixth round with pick No. 206. In the seventh round, The Los Angeles Rams selected Horned Frogs linebacker Travin Howard with pick No. 231.

The Los Angeles Ram also took TCU offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom of Plano in Friday's third round round with pick No. 89.

That makes three selections for TCU head coach Gary Patterson's crew this year. Including Noteboom and Pryor, Patterson has seen 44 players taken in the NFL Draft since he became TCU's head coach in 2001.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Pryor will join former teammate and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who the Super Bowl champion Eagles selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft (pick No. 154). Vaitai wound up taking over as the team's starting left tackle when Jason Peters went down with a season-ending knee injury in late October.

SHARE COPY LINK Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles talks about playing against Tom Brady and the Patriots in the biggest game of them all. The Eagles upset the Patriots, 41-33. McClatchyESPN via Associated Press

Pryor stands 6-foot-7, weighs 332 pounds and has the ideal length for an NFL tackle. He was projected by many scouts to be taken between the fifth and seventh rounds. The Long Beach, Calif., native became a starting guard as a junior. As a senior he moved to the starting right tackle role and garnered second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Coming into the draft, Howard (6-1, 213) was considered a fringe seventh-round pick.

At TCU, he recorded the most tackles for a player in school history (343) and was twice named a first-team All-Big 12 selection. He started his college career at safety, but moved to linebacker after the departure of Mike Freeze.

In the pros, it is very possible he makes the move back to the defensive backfield and plays frequently on special teams.

Several other TCU players are expected to get free agent deals.