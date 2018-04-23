Here's where players from Texas college programs are expected to go in the NFL Draft

There's a real possibility that players from UTSA and UTEP could hear their name called this week at the 2018 NFL Draft before any other player from one of Texas' traditional powers.
UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport and UTEP offensive guard Will Hernandez are both projected to be first round draft picks.
While that abnormality could come to fruition at AT&T Stadium from April 26-28, the Lone Star State should once again be well-represented.
Here is a list of players from colleges across Texas that are eligible to be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, and where they are projected to be selected:
Texas
Connor Williams, OL; Projected round: 1st
Malik Jefferson, LB; Projected round: 2nd
Holton Hill, CB; Projected round: 2nd-4th
Deshon Elliott, S; Projected round: 3rd-4th
Poona Ford, DT; Projected round: 4th-5th
Michael Dickson, P; Projected round: 5th-6th
Undrafted free agents
Chris Warren, RB
Jason Hall, S
Armanti Foreman, WR
TCU
Joseph Noteboom, OT; Projected round: 3rd-5th
Matt Pryor, OT; Projected round: 7th
Kyle Hicks, RB; Projected round: 7th
Undrafted free agents
Kenny Hill, QB
Travin Howard, LB
Nick Orr, S
Ranthony Texada, CB
John Diarse, WR
Mat Boesen, DE
Sammy Douglas, LB
Texas Tech
Keke Coutee, WR; Projected round: 5th-6th
Dylan Cantrell, WR; Projected round: 6th-7th
Nik Shimonek, QB; Projected round: 7th
Undrafted free-agents:
Zach Barnes
Cameron Batson
Talor Nunez
Luke Stice
Justin Stockton
Mychealon Thomas
Derrick Willies
Texas A&M
Christian Kirk, WR; Projected round: late first, early second-round.
Armani Watts, S; Projected round: 4th-5th
Undrafted free-agents:
Qualen Cunningham
David Darley
Keith Ford
Claude George
Jalyn Judkins
Damion Ratley
Shane Tripucka
Armani Watts
Priest Willis
Baylor
Undrafted free-agents:
Mo Porter, OL
Ish Wilson, OL
Tyrae Simmons, OL
Ish Wainright, TE
Quan Jones, TE
K.J. Smith, DL
Brian Nance, DL
Davion Hall, DB
Taion Sells, DB
Chance Waz, DB
SMU
Courtland Sutton, WR; Projected round:late first, early second.
Justin Lawler, LB; Projected round: 7th
Trey Quinn, WR; Projected round: 6th-7th
Houston
Steven Dunbar, WR; Projected round-7th
UTEP
Will Hernandez, G; Projected round: late first
UTSA
Marcus Daveport, DE; Projected round: mid-to-late first
Sam Houston State
P.J. Hall, DT; Projected round: 4th-5th
Stephen F. Austin
John Franklin-Myers, DE; Projected round: 7th
Comments