Here's where players from Texas college programs are expected to go in the NFL Draft

There's a real possibility that players from UTSA and UTEP could hear their name called this week at the 2018 NFL Draft before any other player from one of Texas' traditional powers.

UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport and UTEP offensive guard Will Hernandez are both projected to be first round draft picks.

While that abnormality could come to fruition at AT&T Stadium from April 26-28, the Lone Star State should once again be well-represented.

Here is a list of players from colleges across Texas that are eligible to be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, and where they are projected to be selected:

Texas

Connor Williams, OL; Projected round: 1st

Malik Jefferson, LB; Projected round: 2nd

Holton Hill, CB; Projected round: 2nd-4th

Deshon Elliott, S; Projected round: 3rd-4th

Poona Ford, DT; Projected round: 4th-5th

Michael Dickson, P; Projected round: 5th-6th

Undrafted free agents

Chris Warren, RB

Jason Hall, S

Armanti Foreman, WR

Connor Williams is hoping to become the first Texas offensive player drafted in first-round since Vince Young in 2006. Eric Gay AP

TCU

Joseph Noteboom, OT; Projected round: 3rd-5th

Matt Pryor, OT; Projected round: 7th

Kyle Hicks, RB; Projected round: 7th

Undrafted free agents

Kenny Hill, QB

Travin Howard, LB

Nick Orr, S

Ranthony Texada, CB

John Diarse, WR

Mat Boesen, DE

Sammy Douglas, LB

Kyle Hicks rushed for 1,000 yards as a junior, but regressed his senior season. Ray Thompson AP

Texas Tech

Keke Coutee, WR; Projected round: 5th-6th

Dylan Cantrell, WR; Projected round: 6th-7th

Nik Shimonek, QB; Projected round: 7th

Undrafted free-agents:

Zach Barnes

Cameron Batson

Talor Nunez

Luke Stice

Justin Stockton

Mychealon Thomas

Derrick Willies

Texas A&M

Christian Kirk, WR; Projected round: late first, early second-round.

Armani Watts, S; Projected round: 4th-5th

Undrafted free-agents:

Qualen Cunningham

David Darley



Keith Ford

Claude George

Jalyn Judkins

Damion Ratley

Shane Tripucka



Armani Watts



Priest Willis

Baylor

Undrafted free-agents:

Taylor Young, LB





SMU

Courtland Sutton, WR; Projected round:late first, early second.

Justin Lawler, LB; Projected round: 7th

Trey Quinn, WR; Projected round: 6th-7th

The Dallas Cowboys like the way SMU's Courtland Sutton, left, wins one-on-on receiver battles. Rhett Butler The Associated Press

Houston

Steven Dunbar, WR; Projected round-7th

UTEP

Will Hernandez, G; Projected round: late first

North squad offensive guard Will Hernandez of UTEP has drawn a lot of attention during Senior Bowl practices. Butch Dill AP

UTSA

Marcus Daveport, DE; Projected round: mid-to-late first

Sam Houston State

P.J. Hall, DT; Projected round: 4th-5th

Stephen F. Austin

John Franklin-Myers, DE; Projected round: 7th