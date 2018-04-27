TCU lineman Noteboom goes to Rams in third round

As Rams fans curiously Googled the name Joseph Noteboom, an anxious Friday evening turned to relief for TCU’s left tackle when he received the phone call he had long been waiting for.

On the other end was Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay with news that the Horned Frogs’ 6-foot-5, 309-pounder would be their pick in third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While the pick was the 89th overall, it was the Rams’ first of the draft.

“They said they were really excited to get going,” Noteboom said from the family home in Plano. “It was shock and relief .. all at the same time.

“I wanted it to be them, and it was. I knew they had a lot of interest. I knew it was the right pick. I went to a great team.”

The Rams, as he noted, were a “perfect team” for him. And they are.

The Rams return all five starters from one of the best offensive lines in the league while helping Los Angeles to the NFC West title in McVay’s first season. Among them are Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

That means, theoretically, he’ll should be able to spend all of next season learning his trade in the NFL behind Whitworth.

However, beyond next season, only Whitworth and center John Sullivan are signed. Those two have 22 years of experience between them.

“I’m going to take everything in that I can,” Noteboom said. “I’ll work my hardest and see where that gets me.”

Some analysts had the Plano High School graduate among the highest-graded offensive tackles leading up to the draft.

Noteboom, a three-year starter at TCU under Gary Patterson, finished his college career with 40 consecutive starts. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12.

He impressed scouts with an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, registering a 4.96-second 40-yard dash and 27 reps on the bench press.

The Rams, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets had shown the most interest, he said.

He said TCU’s coaches had told him to try to relax and enjoy the week. This happens only once, but “it’s out of your control.”

He said he slept only a little on Thursday night.

“It’s been a long and anxious day," he said. “But it’s all worth it, for sure, in the end.”