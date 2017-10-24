TCU cornerback Ranthony Texada, right, knows the good work the Frogs have done this season, including a win over Bryon Pringle and Kansas State, could be compromised by a bad afternoon Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
TCU cornerback Ranthony Texada, right, knows the good work the Frogs have done this season, including a win over Bryon Pringle and Kansas State, could be compromised by a bad afternoon Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Riedel AP
TCU cornerback Ranthony Texada, right, knows the good work the Frogs have done this season, including a win over Bryon Pringle and Kansas State, could be compromised by a bad afternoon Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Charlie Riedel AP

TCU

How surging Iowa State could help boost TCU in playoff rankings

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 24, 2017 8:21 PM

The last time TCU played Iowa State with this much on the line was in 2014 when the Horned Frogs pummeled the Cyclones 55-3 in the regular-season finale.

It didn’t matter. The College Football Playoff selection committee, in its first season, inexplicably dropped TCU three spots to No. 6 in their final rankings and the Frogs were prevented from playing for the national championship.

This time around, a similar slight is unlikely.

The No. 25 Cyclones (5-2, 3-1 in the Big 12) are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2005 and present a formidable challenge for No. 4 TCU when the teams meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The initial CFB rankings are announced Oct. 31 and TCU (7-0, 4-0) is poised for a semifinal pole position. They first have to take care of business in Ames, of course, which coach Gary Patterson was quick to point out during his Tuesday media luncheon.

“Maybe I’ll think about that on Sunday but it won’t make any difference if we don’t win,” Patterson said. “We need to make sure we take care of our business.”

The company line has been ingrained.

Senior corner back Ranthony Texada, who started 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2014, remembers the disappointment of that rankings snub.

“It hurt and guys were a little disappointed but at the end of the day we couldn’t control that,” he said. “I tell the younger guys that we’re really in control of what our season can be right now. You win out then you don’t have to worry about it.”

In ’14, TCU ranked 6th in the first week of CFB rankings despite a 61-58 loss at Baylor.

Patterson isn’t campaigning yet but he did express some annoyance that tough wins on the road at Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State have been dismissed by some.

“I welcome anybody who wants to go to Stillwater against the football team they have,” Patterson said. “It’s a tough place to play. We win and all of a sudden it becomes no big deal. I guess that’s what disappoints me more than anything.”

More Videos

Frogs star Kenrich Williams: 'Weird' seeing TCU high in coaches poll 1:01

Frogs star Kenrich Williams: 'Weird' seeing TCU high in coaches poll

Pause
Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Gary Patterson updates the TCU quarterback position 0:41

Gary Patterson updates the TCU quarterback position

Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event 0:59

Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington 1:23

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

  • Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

    The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium is well-respected for being a tough place for opposing teams.

“It just shows how deep the Big 12 is,” Texada said. “With them being ranked, of course it’ll look good on our resumé if we win but we don’t really look at rankings because at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter until the end ... if we don’t handle business and take care of what we have now, it’s not going to really matter next week so that’s why we take the one-game-at-a-time approach.”

Running back Kyle Hicks was also a redshirt freshman in ’14. Hicks said seeing some highly-ranked teams get knocked off is a reminder to not look ahead.

“We want to be talked about in December, so in order to do that, we have to take care of business right now,” he said. “When you see all these upsets and teams taking other teams for granted, you realize they lost focus and you don’t want to be that squad. You see it, you can just tell watching the game, you can tell what team is focused when you’re watching the game.”

That’s music to Patterson’s ears.

“If this team can navigate through this season with no [losses] or one loss playing on the road at the places we have to play, it will be an amazing feat by this group. It’s hard to do,” he said. “Everything I read [says] the odds aren’t in our favor. And I read it because it fuels my fire of trying to prove y’all wrong.”

Patterson, stopped himself to clarify. “Whoever they are,” he joked. “I’m getting older and wiser.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

More Videos

Frogs star Kenrich Williams: 'Weird' seeing TCU high in coaches poll 1:01

Frogs star Kenrich Williams: 'Weird' seeing TCU high in coaches poll

Pause
Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Gary Patterson updates the TCU quarterback position 0:41

Gary Patterson updates the TCU quarterback position

Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event 0:59

Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington 1:23

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

  • TCU arrives for game against Kansas

    The fourth-ranked and unbeaten Horned Frogs arrive at Amon G. Carter stadium to play Kansas

TCU arrives for game against Kansas

The fourth-ranked and unbeaten Horned Frogs arrive at Amon G. Carter stadium to play Kansas

Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

No. 4 TCU at No. 25 Iowa State

2:30 p.m. Saturday, WFAA/Ch. 8

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Frogs star Kenrich Williams: 'Weird' seeing TCU high in coaches poll 1:01

Frogs star Kenrich Williams: 'Weird' seeing TCU high in coaches poll

Pause
Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Gary Patterson updates the TCU quarterback position 0:41

Gary Patterson updates the TCU quarterback position

Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event 0:59

Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington 1:23

Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video