TCU running back Kyle Hicks runs against Iowa State in a game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, in October 2015. Snow and temperatures in the 20s are expected for Saturday when the Horned Frogs play the Cyclones in Ames.
TCU

Football weather: Forecast predicts chance of snow for TCU-Iowa State

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 24, 2017 3:44 PM

Pack your long underwear and parkas, TCU football fans, it could be a cold Saturday in Iowa.

The latest forecast for the No. 4 Horned Frogs’ 2:30 p.m. game against No. 25 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames calls for a high of 42 and morning snow showers. Temperatures are expected to be as low as 26 degrees.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

