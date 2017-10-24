Football weather: Forecast predicts chance of snow for TCU-Iowa State

Pack your long underwear and parkas, TCU football fans, it could be a cold Saturday in Iowa.
The latest forecast for the No. 4 Horned Frogs’ 2:30 p.m. game against No. 25 Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames calls for a high of 42 and morning snow showers. Temperatures are expected to be as low as 26 degrees.
Brr.... winter coats will be needed today. pic.twitter.com/EMoDDewp3m— Jeriann Ritter (@JeriannWX) October 24, 2017
Coldest temperatures of the season so far...hard freeze for the state Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. pic.twitter.com/UuNlX8Jl76— Ed Wilson (@EdWilsonWX13HD) October 23, 2017
