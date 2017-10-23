TCU receiver Desmon White turns upfield against Iowa State defensive end Seth Nerness in a 2015 game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
TCU

TCU vs. Iowa State: What to know about the Horned Frogs and Cyclones

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 23, 2017 11:45 AM

No. 4 TCU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) at No. 25 Iowa State (5-2, 3-1)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: WFAA/Ch. 8 or ESPN2

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM

Series: TCU leads 7-1, including victories in the last four meetings. Iowa State’s win came in the Horned Frogs’ Big 12 home opener in 2012. TCU leads 4-1 in the Big 12 series. TCU won season openers against the Cyclones at home in 1995 and in Ames in 1998. TCU also won the Houston Bowl against the Cyclones in 2005 on a late kick by Peter Lococo.

Weather: Mostly sunny. High of 48, low of 27. Humidity 50 percent. No rain. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Who’s favored: TCU by 6  1/2.

What’s this about: TCU is looking for its fourth road victory of the season and third in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs are alone atop the Big 12 and the conference’s leading contender for the College Football Playoff. Iowa State is aiming for its fourth consecutive win. The Cyclones appear in the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since September 2005 and would gain at least a share of the conference lead with a victory.

Last week: TCU 43, Kansas 0. Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 13.

Last year: TCU 41, Iowa State 20.

Last time in Ames: TCU 45, Iowa State 21.

Stat leaders

TCU: QB Kenny Hill, 146-208-3 for 1,728 yards, 15 TDs. RB Darius Anderson, 91 carries, 532 yards, 6 TD. WR KaVontae Turpin, 23 catches, 236 yards, 1 TD; John Diarse, 21-342-2; Desmon White, 20-218-3; Jalen Reagor, 18-298-4. LB Travin Howard, 51 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT; S Nick Orr, 39 tackles, 2 INT.

Iowa State: QB Kyle Kempt, 53-76-1 for 657 yards, 7 TDs. RB David Montgomery, 131 carries, 642 yards, 8 TD. WR Hakeem Butler, 23 catches, 377 yards, 3 TD; WR Allen Lazard, 33-371-5. LB Joel Lanning, 78 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT.

From around here

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Sr. WR Marchie Murdock played at Mansfield Legacy. He has caught 20 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He caught two passes last year after transferring from Illinois, where he graduated in three years. He played with TCU All-American Josh Doctson at Legacy in 2010.

Fr. DB Arnold Azuna played at Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Numbers game

3 Punt returns for a touchdown by KaVontae Turpin at TCU, tying the school record held by Linzy Cole (1968-69) and Blanard Spearman (1930-32).

13 Shutouts for TCU in 17 seasons under Gary Patterson as head coach, including two this season. The Frogs’ last season with two shutouts was in 2010.

93 Snaps for Iowa State linebacker Joel Lanning last week against Texas Tech, including three plays at quarterback and action on punt coverage and PAT/field goal defense.

Did you know

TCU is 26-2 as an AP top-five team and 42-4 as an AP top-10 team under Gary Patterson.

When the officials announced with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter in TCU’s game against Kansas that both teams agreed to a running clock because of impending bad weather, it was the same game time — 12:49 left in the fourth quarter — that the TCU vs. Kansas State game was stopped by lightning the previous week.

TCU wore the same uniform combination — black jersey, purple pants, purple matte helmet — against Kansas that it wore in the season opener against Jackson State. Both were shutouts.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

