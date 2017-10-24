TCU’s Gary Patterson keeps showing up on wish lists. Here’s what he said about it

Gary Patterson is used to it by now. Every year, especially when the Horned Frogs are one of the best teams in the country, his name is thrown out by desperate fan bases of struggling schools.
“We’ve been listening to that for 15 years,” said TCU’s all-time winningest coach during his media luncheon Tuesday.
Patterson has always kept a “never say never” official policy with the public, and he reiterated that again.
There’s a statue of him outside Amon G. Carter Stadium. He’s one of the highest-paid coaches in America. He has asked for and received every conceivable amenity for his players and program.
So keep dreaming Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M. It ain’t happening.
When he does call it quits, Patterson said, he’ll cut bait and make a clean break.
“When we decide to call it quits some day it will be one of those where we cut bait. And I won’t be one of those guys who sits in the stands and has an opinion about it,” he said. “I’m one of those guys, if it’s my name on it, then we’re going to make sure we follow through. If my name is not on it, I’m a pretty good cut-bait guy. I can get away from all of it.”
Patterson said the pressure he puts on himself to win is more intense on any outside pressure.
“When you’re married, the best way to handle marriage is you act like you’re still dating every day. If either side takes it for granted, it usually turns out wrong,” he said. “[When he does retire] You’d probably see me sit on the porch.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments