TCU spring football: 5 things to watch as Frogs prepare for 2017

TCU starts its spring football practices on Friday, intent on rebounding from last season’s 6-7 record, only the third losing season under Gary Patterson.
The Horned Frogs will hold 15 practices, as allowed under NCAA rules, ending in a spring game on April 8 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Like any coach will tell you, there’s a lot to do. But some areas stand out more than others for the 2017 edition of the Frogs, including improved quarterback play and, as always, defensive personnel. Patterson is sure to have a new wrinkle or position change somewhere, another sure sign of spring.
So as the pads come on, we take a look at five things to keep an eye on when the Frogs hit the field. (Or perhaps more accurately, since practices are closed, listen for).
1. Getting Kenny right
Kenny Hill showed toughness and playmaking as a ballcarrier. By midseason, the coaches had made a clear effort to get him involved in the games with his legs, and he finished second on the team with 10 touchdown runs. But throwing it was another story. Thirteen interceptions from Hill was too much to overcome. The turnovers in the air were critical in the Arkansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Texas Tech games. With the transfer of backup Foster Sawyer, it looks more and more like the job is Hill’s again in 2017. Patterson said on National Signing Day that it’s unfair to think DeSoto grad Shawn Robinson can be ready in one spring to compete for the job. So it’s up to quarterbacks coach Sonny Cumbie to get Hill ready for a better season.
2. Catching the ball
TCU returns 17 starters, 10 on offense and seven on defense. The offense loses right tackle Aviante Collins. The defense loses ends Josh Carraway and James McFarland and tackle Aaron Curry.
Patterson sounded the alarm last spring about the dropped balls he was seeing at practice, and it continued in the fall practices. Then it showed up in the games. More passes were dropped on Kenny Hill than any other quarterback in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus. Combined with inconsistent accuracy from Hill and Sawyer, it led to a 58.6 completion percentage for TCU in 2016. That was third-worst in the Big 12. Players like Taj Williams and Isaiah Graham, inconsistent in their first TCU seasons, could benefit from experience. But the Horned Frogs remained aggressive looking for receivers. Four-star signees Jalen Reagor and Omar Manning will get plenty of chances in the fall to show off their hands.
3. Defensive end
Who’s going to rush the passer? The sack leaders from the past three seasons, Josh Carraway and James McFarland, are gone. The possibilities, led by sophomore Brandon Bowen, are intriguing. Bowen was one of the players released from his letter of intent to Baylor, and the four-star athlete from Trophy Club Byron Nelson was one of the most sought-after recruits in Texas last year. Also potentially in the mix, Louisiana Monroe transfer Ben Banogu, redshirt Gary Overshown, sophomore Isaiah Chambers and veteran Mat Boesen, who had six sacks, including two forced fumbles, last year. Apparently out of the mix is junior Tipa Galeai, who does not appear on the roster after being charged with assault in January.
4. Cornerback
The Frogs return both starters, Jeff Gladney and Ranthony Texada. But Patterson fretted about a lack of depth all season. The spring work will be scrutinized for possible help. Noah Daniels, one of the Baylor signees released from his letter of intent, is a prime consideration. Michael Onyemaobi may also get a chance, although he could be tried first at safety, where the Frogs also have a need. The defensive staff will also be looking closely at Julius Lewis, who surprised the team with an early recovery from an Achilles injury that was expected to keep him out the entire season. He started four games at midseason, but Gladney started the final two games of the regular season and the bowl game. Other corners on the roster include Vernon Scott, DeShawn Raymond and Cyd Calvin.
5. Kicker
This was a problem last season. Then it wasn’t. Then it was again. Ryan Graf had a kick blocked that would have beaten Arkansas. Brandon Hatfield took over and won a game at Kansas. Then he missed two and had one blocked against Texas Tech. He made his next six, then missed two in the Liberty Bowl loss against Georgia. TCU is optimistic that Jonathan Song, coming off a quadriceps injury that knocked him out in fall camp, will be the kicker they envisioned for 2016. Last summer, the Frogs added Andrew David, a transfer from Michigan.
