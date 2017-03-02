TCU football player accused of assaulting two students on campus

A TCU football player is accused of chasing two students into a campus dorm and assaulting them, punching one several times, according to a police report.
Tipa Galeai, 20, was charged in January with assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, according to Tarrant County court records.
Galeai, a sophomore defensive end for the Horned Frogs this past season, is no longer listed on the team’s online roster. A team spokesman and Galeai’s attorney, Jeff Kearney, did not return requests for comment Thursday.
According to a TCU police report, the incident happened about 2 a.m. Jan. 21.
Two students, both men, told police they were near the intersection of Stadium and Bellaire drives when they noticed Galeai yelling at them.
Galeai appeared angry and “extremely intoxicated,” a witness told police. He began to chase the two students toward nearby P.E. Clark dorm.
When the students got to the foyer, they tried to hold the doors shut, but Galeai was able to get inside.
He punched one student in his head and upper body several times, the report said, before a witness helped the student get away. The student suffered a swollen left eye and lip.
Galeai then “turned his attention” to the second student and began to assault him, busting the student’s lip, the report said.
Both students declined medical attention. One declined to pursue charges against Galeai.
A resident assistant witnessed part of the assault, the police report said.
TCU police wrote an arrest warrant for Galeai three days later, on Jan. 24, and he interviewed with police on Jan. 25.
Galeai surrendered at the Tarrant County Jail on Jan. 26 and was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond the same day, according to court records.
Galeai — who was listed on the TCU football website as 6 feet, 5 inches and 235 pounds — played in 10 games for the Frogs last season, collecting 24 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks.
Before TCU, he played at Euless Trinity, where he was named to the Star-Telegram Super Team his senior season.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments