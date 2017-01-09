Former TCU QB Sawyer transfers to SFA, will play next season

Former TCU quarterback Foster Sawyer, a Fort Worth All Saints graduate, will enroll at Stephen F. Austin for the spring semester with immediate eligibility and plans to compete to be the Lumberjacks’ starting quarterback next fall, coach Clint Conque announced Monday.
Sawyer, who started two games in three seasons at TCU (including a redshirt year), will have two years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Because he is transferring from an FBS program to an FCS school, Sawyer is eligible to play next fall.
In a statement, Conque made it clear that SFA coaches envision Sawyer (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) competing for the starting job vacated by the graduation of senior quarterbacks Zach Conque and Hunter Taylor.
“We’re pleased to add Foster to the Lumberjack family as he brings a wealth of experience and maturity to our program,” he said. “Foster is a very talented player looking for the opportunity to compete at the quarterback position. He is a high-character young man that will be an incredible asset to SFA football both on and off the field. We are excited to be a part of his very bright future.”
Sawyer announced plans to transfer from TCU on Jan. 2 but did not specify his school of choice. During his TCU career, Sawyer completed 37-of-82 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns for the Horned Frogs. He served primarily as the team’s backup the past two seasons, starting one game in 2015 because of an injury to Trevone Boykin and another last season, against Kansas State, because of an injury to Kenny Hill. Hill started 12 of the Frogs’ 13 games last season and will return next season.
Sawyer was a two-year starter at All Saints and led the tam to back-to-back TAPPS state titles in 2012 and 2013. He threw for 2,867 yards and 48 touchdowns in his senior season and was considered a four-star prospect coming out of high school.
Jimmy Burch
