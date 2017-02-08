Analytics site says TCU’s Kenny Hill led nation in dropped balls

Pro Football Focus counted, and yes, TCU quarterback Kenny Hill did have a lot of his passes dropped last season.
The most in the country, in fact.
The analytics web site tweeted this week that Hill was victimized by 38 dropped passes.
QBs w/ the most dropped passes in 2016— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) February 7, 2017
38 Kenny Hill TCU
36 Troy Williams Utah
34 Matt Linehan ID
34 Riley Ferguson MEM
33 Lamar Jackson UL pic.twitter.com/UDO3iJwlWC
It was part of an inconsistent first season at TCU for Hill, the former Southlake Carroll standout who transferred in after starting eight games at Texas A&M.
“We threw too many interceptions,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said last week at his National Signing Day press conference, referring to the quarterback group as a whole. “We all know that. And we were last in the NCAA in drops. So if we want to get better, we’ve got to do a better job of catching it and we’ve got to do a better job of throwing it to us. There’s no secret of the things we’ve got to get better at.”
Hill ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 3,208 passing yards and a 61.1 completion percentage. But he led the league in interceptions with 13 and was 6-6 as a starter. He played in relief in the season finale despite an ankle injury. Four weeks later, he threw two touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown in the Liberty Bowl against Georgia.
